Showman Stas Baretsky spoke out against the abandonment of pagers in Russia

Showman Stas Baretsky commented on the decision to stop licensing paging communications in Russia. In an interview with Lenta.ru, Baretsky named the advantages of pagers and spoke out against their abolition in the country, and also spoke about the most terrible message that he received on a pager.

“I still use a pager, very rarely use the phone. I have an old pager, practically indestructible, it swam with me in the water, and burned in fire, and was in disasters. Of course, I am against pagers being abolished. In general, I believe that the future belongs to pagers, and over time people will give up phones, because you need to talk live, and you need to correspond electronically. (…) I don’t want to use the phone, why should I be with someone

talk? But I still need a connection, ”he said.

When a person writes, he thinks ten times before writing, and when he speaks, he does not think, his words are ahead of his thoughts: this is how people become victims of phone scammers. (…) As a person from the nineties, of course, I am against abandoning pagers: written pagers are needed, and the voice form should be completely removed

Baretsky explained that he uses paging to communicate with colleagues, noting that in his line of work, pagers are much more convenient than phones.

“I correspond with colleagues at work, in the funeral business, we all have pagers. These are working moments, and it is convenient especially in the cemetery. Pagers have a strong connection, but it is impossible to get through on a mobile phone, say, somewhere in the region. Of course, pagers in cemeteries are very convenient. I’ll even tell you that many special services also use pagers. There are also modern types of pagers. It is convenient to transfer exact coordinates through them. They will not be hacked, ”the interlocutor of Lenta.ru specified.

He also spoke about the most horrifying case associated with a message received on a pager.

There was a message like this: "I'm dead." It was from my debtor, who owes me a lot – about two million rubles. I thought that I would lose a lot of money, I began to write to him, but he did not answer. I decided that I would lose my two million rubles. As a result, it turned out that he made a mistake in the message: in fact, it was not he who died, but the client in the ritual business

Earlier, from the draft resolution of the Russian government, it became known that the Ministry of Digital Transformation would stop licensing paging communications in Russia.