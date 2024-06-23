Stas Baretsky received burns to his face while performing a stunt on the set of the film

Actor and showman Stas Baretsky accidentally set himself on fire while performing a stunt with fire on the set of a new film. Writes about this Passion.ru.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 22, on the set of the action movie “Baretsky. Last Blood.” The actor wanted to exhale flammable fuel onto an open fire source.

“I wanted to show a fire show and caught fire, I even had to call an ambulance,” the publication quotes Baretsky as saying.

The artist received deep burns to his face. Despite medical advice, he refused hospital treatment because of filming, promising that he would go to the hospital “if it got really bad.”

In December 2022, Stas Baretsky was hospitalized after being beaten and robbed near a club in the center of St. Petersburg. His phone and 120 thousand rubles were taken away from him.