Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced the highly anticipated UFC Fight Night card, which will light up Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024.

The event will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for world-class sporting events. The UFC Fight Night card is the 18th UFC event hosted by the emirate since UFC 112: INVINCIBLE in April 2010.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, underlining Abu Dhabi’s commitment to hosting world-class sporting events that attract widespread global interest and highlight the emirate’s unique appeal as a world-class destination. Through this collaboration, Abu Dhabi continues to cement its reputation as a major sports destination and global entertainment hub, attracting fans and visitors from all over the world.

The action-packed event kicks off with prelims at 8pm, with the main card set to begin at 11pm. In addition, fans of this type of sport will have the opportunity to enjoy a series of exciting matches. The UFC main card is headlined by the highly anticipated bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov, along with the light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev.

The preliminaries also include a middleweight or featherweight bout, with rising stars Shavkat Rakhmanov vs. Neil Magny and Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill in the strawweight division, in an unforgettable evening of mixed martial arts action.

Saleh Al Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to launch UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, bringing the world’s best fighters to fans across the Middle East. Hosting a new UFC event in less than a year underscores Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sporting events, attracting MMA fans from around the world to the emirate. Our partnership with UFC adds to our track record of hosting major global sporting events and competitions, and will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports capital for MMA.”

The first Emirati to compete on a UFC Fight Night card, Mohammed Yahya will face Brazilian Caio Fernandes in a lightweight bout. Yahya, who has a 12-4 professional record, will be looking to compete in front of his home crowd and secure his first UFC win.

“We are proud to continue our support of UFC and bring this global event to our subscribers,” said Maaz Sheikh, CEO of STARZPLAY. “Hosting UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi reflects the city’s dynamic sporting culture and its ability to host major international events. Our viewers can enjoy an exciting night of top-tier MMA action, available live and exclusively on STARZPLAY.”