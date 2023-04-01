The luxury yacht design sector gives lovers of the good life a thousand and one reasons to dream of owning a boat with which to sail the seas, with which to disconnect and relax during a getaway, especially now that the summer is approaching. summer. There are futuristic overtones with impossible shapes, versions focused on sustainability and elegant models that recall the splendor of other times.

This boat could cost about 55 million euros



jay aberdoni







The new proposal of the designer based in Spain Jay Aberdoni is starwavea boat of 57 meters in length, perfect for those with contemporary tastes, which has become the big sister of a family of yachts of different ranks. What is her fourth published project of hers ‘represents the definition of a yacht that is timeless, minimalist and not over-designed. It is an immaculate composition of geometric shapes and flowing lines, especially in the details while radiating serenity as a whole,’ explains Aberdoni.

This model offers living spaces made to savor the views with glass railings and full-height windows and a fully enclosed stern inspired by yachts from another era, which places the responsibility of creating a special open space entirely on the bow. This outdoor corner designed for enjoyment is quite spacious and offers a sofa area, a five meter long pool, sun loungers and even a small space to sit and look at the horizon, always protected from the wind.

the beach clubwhich breaks away from the current trend of presenting itself as an open space, is designed like a gym with sauna with direct access to the sea available for use at all times, whether in port or while at sea.



Image of the interior lounge of the Starwave



jay aberdoni







The interior spaces that follow the minimalist line of the exterior design with pale tones and wooden details create a modern and relaxing environment. starwave can accommodate up to 10 guests in five spacious and comfortable cabins, one of them being the owner’s suite which, of course, does not lack detail. In addition to the basic spaces such as the living room, kitchen and entertainment areas, it has a garage with capacity for a dinghy of up to 10 meters.

To get around, this boat is designed with a traditional diesel propulsion system, although could accommodate a hybrid system (diesel-electric) for those customers who would like to opt for a more sustainable option.

At the moment it is only a design, but, according to its creator, to become a reality this yacht of approximately 850 tons It would have a price of about 55 million euros.