Startups | The founders of Oura went with a device that corrects the sleep rhythm of babies: “We don’t want some engineer-father to start monitoring the statistics of the baby’s sleep and compare scores.”

Founded by an engineer from Oulu, Nucu has collaborated with a hospital department that treats premature babies. With the new funding, the company plans to bring a device that supports babies’ sleep rhythm to ordinary families with babies.

From Oulu engineer Juha Hannula had twins nine years ago, who were born a little prematurely. The family’s babies spent a few weeks at Oulu University Hospital’s premature section, a pre-school.

In the same ward, there was a very small premature baby, in the cabinet, the nurse put an artificial arm made of leather on the baby’s chest – apparently to bring a sense of security with her weight.

“I looked at it as an engineer and thought that it would feel more authentic if you put a heartbeat into it,” says Hannula.

At home in the baby routine, she continued the idea when one of the babies was restless. The baby demanded to be held constantly and grasped the adult’s wrist, the heartbeat of which felt soothing. Hannula wondered about the baby’s actions and looked online for studies on the effect of hearing the heartbeat on newborns.

The phenomenon is so widely known that, for example, Spotify has a large number of “sleep music” intended for babies, i.e. practically recorded heartbeats and other womb sounds.

In the end, Hannula recorded the heartbeat and attached the cord of the recorder to a wooden board made from the kitchen cabinet door. The sound waves were felt not only by the sense of hearing but also against the skin.

With this prototype, he walked to the speeches of the chief physician of the Oulu University Hospital. The hospital wanted a device for test use, and that started the collaboration with the hospital’s kindergarten experts.

Hannula developed the first actual version of the device from the prototype, which has been in use in the hospital and a few consulting rooms for several years.

“I thought we would start making more of these and sell them to hospitals. However, we ran into strict regulation of medical devices and the complexity of the hospital market,” says Hannula.

Hannula didn’t leave his day job working with Nokia’s wireless networks, but the Nucu startup founded in 2016 has been a slowly worked on hobby project. Sometimes there was even silence. Then he came across real people who would push him into motion.

The Nucu project was also involved from the beginning by the University of Oulu’s professor emeritus of health technology Esko Alasaarela. He directed the smart ring company Oura, having served as scientific director at the time Hannu Kinnusen dissertation work and presented Nucu to Kinnuse.

During 2020 and 2021, a large number of the company’s original founders and other key personnel resigned from Oura, many of whom started investing in other startups. Among those who left were Hannu Kinnunen and Petteri Lahtela, who is the company’s founder and CEO at the beginning. In the end, the whole group of eight former Oura key personnel got excited about Nucu’s product.

“We are now all involved as investors, and as needed we help with practical matters,” Lahtela says in a video call from Oulu.

Nucu’s funding of just under a million euros is still small seed funding. However, what is essential is the group of experts who are now involved.

Investors include former Oura residents also the private equity company Voima Ventures, the Korpun Siemen investment company and the founder of the Natural Cycles application intended for contraception planning Raoul Scherwitzl and other private investors. The smart watch company Polaris has also been involved in the company for a long time Marco Suvilaakso.

Hospitals instead, the company’s customers are primarily families with babies, whose sleep rhythm could be supported by the device. The goal is to have the product on the market at the end of next year. Before that, there is still more research and product development ahead.

There are no clinical studies yet on the operation of the device. The subject in itself is being researched all over the world, and according to Hannula, the company is starting cooperation with Japanese researchers, among others. A clinical study on the subject, which has been prepared for a long time, is also starting with Oulu University Hospital.

Additional features are promised for the future product, such as measuring the baby’s movements and vocalizations as well as the temperature of the environment. In this way, information can be gathered about the baby’s sleep rhythm and its development. An important part of the product will be a mobile application – as in the Oura ring.

“The purpose is to support the family’s sleep rhythm and give tips for everyday life. We don’t want some engineer father to start monitoring the baby’s sleep statistics and compare scores,” says Hannula.

The Nucu company currently has four full-time employees and around 12 people in part-time and advisory roles.