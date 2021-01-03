The policies being taken by the Yogi government to promote startups are beginning to show its impact. After 2017, the number of startups in the state has increased by 17 times to 3406 during last three years. This has provided employment opportunities to more than 22 thousand youths in the state. In 2017 there were 200 startups operating in UP. Additional Chief Secretary IT and Electronics Alok Kumar said that through these startups established in 73 districts of the state, 10 thousand people got direct and 12 thousand people got indirect employment.To give new impetus to the start-ups started to promote self-employment, 100 new incubators will be opened in the state soon. The IT and Electronics Department will help in opening at least one incubator in every district. Apart from this, more than one incubator will be started in big cities. Currently 18 incubators are operating. Through these incubators, startups will help develop new startup companies by providing management training and other essential services. After the establishment of the incubator, about 10 thousand new start-ups will be established in the state. This will provide direct employment to 50 thousand people and indirect employment to one lakh people.

Highest startup in Noida

According to the IT and Electronics Department, at present most of the startups are in Noida. 1154 startups have been installed in Noida. A total of 1219 startups have been established in 533 in Ghaziabad, 500 in Lucknow and in the districts of Bundelkhand region and Purvanchal region of the state. Additional Chief Secretary IT and Electronics Alok Kumar said that the biggest challenge for the government was to provide employment to professionals and migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh after the lockdown. For this, new startups are being made available to them in the areas of information technology, service sector, education, health, agriculture, textiles and other important sectors.

The course will include innovation and entrepreneurship development

Courses of innovation and entrepreneurship development will be included in universities and schools. Under the new startup policy 2020, the government will help promote startups in all sectors. He said that UP will soon join the states providing maximum employment through new startups.