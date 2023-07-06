Startups | Funding for growth companies is fading around the world, in the last quarter money was available 141 billion euros less than last year

Venture capitalists are now offering financing to fewer and fewer startups. Also in Finland, startups see financing difficulties even more clearly as a slow growth.

Capital investors are now funding fewer and fewer startups. This is evident from a report by Pitchbook, an information service company that follows growth companies and funding rounds. The financial news office reports on the matter Bloomberg.

Not only do venture capitalists finance fewer startups, they also participate in financing companies at a later stage. The drying up of funding therefore especially tests small and young startups, while the situation is better for larger companies that are close to listing.

In the United States, investors funded startup companies last quarter about a third less than at the same time a year ago. The amount of financing provided by private equity investors also almost halved from a year ago.

On an international level, startups raised a total of around 81 billion euros in the previous quarter. It was about EUR 141 billion less in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Pitchbook the analyst Kyle Stanford however, the decline in funding is not all bad news. He estimates that the situation is partly indicative of the leveling off of the worst financial frenzy to a more normal level.

During the coronavirus pandemic, there was plenty of capital in search of income, and some of it could end up in unprofitable investments. At the moment, therefore, capital investors choose their targets not only more carefully and thoughtfully, but also more cautiously.

The uncertain and inflationary economic situation that has been going on for a year creates challenges, especially for startup companies.

They primarily aim for growth, which is difficult to achieve when the price of available financing rises as interest rates rise. If companies do not manage to create towards growth, their investors become more cautious with their financing.

This has also been seen in the Finnish startup field. Finnish startup community told last Februaryhow financing difficulties are seen even more clearly in companies as a slow down of growth – even more so than the lack of skilled labor.