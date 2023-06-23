from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/22/2023 – 3:50 pm

Share



The first half of 2023 is coming to an end and several companies have new job openings. Thus, the moment is propitious both for those who are looking for new challenges and for those who wish to replace themselves in the job market. With that in mind, get to know some companies that have open opportunities for different functions. Check out:

+Apple Watch detects pulmonary embolism and saves woman’s life

Corning

One of the world’s leading innovators in materials science, Corning develops products for the areas of optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display technologies, automotive and life sciences, has an open opportunity for the role of Shared Services Manager to operate under a hybrid model in São Paulo. Interested applicants must apply by this link.

WOW

One of the main startup accelerators in Brazil, WOW contributes financial and intellectual capital throughout the startup journey. The company has a vacancy platform to publicize the main existing job opportunities in companies that are part of its portfolio, both in acceleration and already accelerated. Interested parties can access all vacancies at: https://vagas.wow.ac/jobs

hyper group

Hyper Group, a solutions group, with the premise of helping companies from different segments in their scaling processes, through best management, technology and marketing practices, has four open positions for different functions such as Technical Salesperson ( a) | BDR, Business Consultant | Profile Generalist, Production and Content Analyst and Internship in Consulting | Generalist Profile. Vacancies are to work under the home-office work model, only the consultant vacancy will be considered a hybrid model with a focus on Rio de Janeiro. https://jobs.quickin.io/hyper/jobs/

Noah

Noah, a startup that offers technological solutions for civil construction based on engineered wood, has several opportunities available, including vacancies for Designers, BIM Professionals, Programmers, Data Analysts and Architects. Interested parties should contact us through this link. https://noahtech.com.br/contato/

Citizenship4U

Cidadania4U, a company specialized in European citizenship, which operates in a transparent and practical way, has nine vacancies open for New Business Commercial Analyst, Compliance Analyst, Full Design Analyst, Preparation and Protocol Analyst, Document Analyst, Junior Analyst, Accounting Assistant, Customer Success – Customer Service and Customer Success – Support. In addition to these opportunities, the company has a talent bank and those interested can register at this link. https://cidadania4u.gupy.io/

GaussFleet

GaussFleet is the largest SaaS platform for managing mobile machines for construction companies, logistics operators and steel mills, and has vacancies for the SaaS System Implementation Project Manager, in the hybrid format in the Minas Gerais region. For more information click here. https://seguro.catho.com.br/signin/?layout=b2b

age

Idez is the first fintech specialized in financial services for companies, which operates under the embedded finance model, and has open positions for different sectors. Among them, Administrative Assistant, Process and Operations Analyst and Full PHP Backend Developer. Interested parties can apply here. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/search/?currentJobId=3622554876&f_C=19239860&geoId=92000000&originToLandingJobPostings=3593276789%2C3583526220%2C3583527190%2C358352644 3%2C3583524571%2C3583522535%2C3583525528%2C3583526484%2C3583527117

Investors.vc

Investidores.vc, the best investment platform for startups in the country, elected by the Startup Awards 2022, has five vacancies available in face-to-face format, in São Paulo. Among them are opportunities for SDR Analyst, Copywriter, Social Media Analyst, Videomaker and Marketing Manager. For more information and to apply, visit the website. https://vagasinvestidoresvc.solides.jobs/

Printi

Printi, the largest online printing company in Latin America aimed at simplifying access for micro and small companies to quality graphic materials at a fair price, has nine opportunities available in face-to-face, hybrid and remote formats in the São Paulo region. It has vacancies for the areas of technology, business, relationship, operations and production. Those interested must access two links available by the company, on the website and also on the link. https://vagas.byintera.com/printi/

Plot

Enredo, an innovation company specialized in business transformation through Branding, Architecture and Brand Management, has four vacancies available for the functions: Marketing Analyst, People and Management Analyst, Jr. face-to-face model in Goiânia. And, to work remotely in São Paulo or in person in Goiânia, the company has a Brand Designer vacancy. All applications can be made at this link. https://enredo.com.br/vagas/

uMode

uMode, a platform that uses technology and data to offer solutions for fashion brands with the aim of increasing the impact and disruption in the way products are sold at scale, has six open remote positions, namely: Closer, SDR, Farmer, People, Marketing and Content Analyst. If you are interested, please send your resume to [email protected].

Texas

Texneo, one of the main textile industries in Latin America, focused on the production of roll knits for the sportswear, beachwear, underwear and lifewear segments, has vacancies open for several areas within the company. Those interested should access the link. https://texneo.econtrata.com.br/

Sauter

Sauter, a digital evolution partner that is helping to build the next generation of technology services in Latin America, has several open positions in face-to-face, hybrid and remote models. Some of them are: Cloud Netwook Engineer, Full Infrastructure Analyst, Front End Programmer/Developer, Cloud Developer, Cloud Analyst, Software Architect, SRE/DevOps Junior, Full SRE, Cloud Architect, Scrum Master, Java Programmer/Developer, Monitoring (NOC), among others. For more information, visit the website. https://sauter.digital/seja-sauter/

study.com

Estuda.com, an edtech that helps students study for the ENEM and Vestibular exams, has some vacancies open for Commercial Assistant | SDR, Customer Success Assistant and Contract Analysts. Those interested in joining the team should access the website. https://estuda.solides.jobs/

sambatech

Sambatech, a business ecosystem that, for more than 18 years, has been leading the revolution in companies and impacts lives through intelligence in offering innovative products, services and solutions, has 12 vacancies open for positions such as Sales Executive I, Sales Executive III , Full UX/UI, Junior Content Analyst, Tech Lead, Senior Developer, Senior Frontend Developer (React), Customer Success Manager, Senior Data Engineer, Senior Back End Developer (Php and Laravel), Frontend Developer (React) ), and Backend Developer Person (Node). More information about vacancies and how to apply at the link. https://sambatech.compleo.com.br/

village 11



Vila 11, a Brazilian company that is a reference in multifamily developments that develops, manages and operates residential rentals in strategic regions of São Paulo, has two vacancies open for an internal controls analyst and customer experience assistant to work under a face-to-face model in São Paulo Paul. Those interested can apply through the link. https://servicedesk.vila11.com.br/plugins/formcreator/front/formdisplay.php?id=47























