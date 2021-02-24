Startupit The Finnish education technology company Whiteboard.fi was sold to Norway

Norwegian Kahoot will buy a Finnish company that developed the Finnish Whiteboard.fi teaching tool for at least six million dollars.

Norwegian educational platform company Kahoot has acquired a Finnish Digital Teaching Tools Finland operating in the same field. The Finnish company has developed the Whiteboard.fi teaching tool.

According to the Norwegian company’s press release, the transaction amount is USD 6 million (approximately EUR 4.9 million). In addition, Kahoot will pay an additional purchase amount of up to $ 6 million depending on Whiteboard.com’s financial performance in 2021-22.

Kahoot will pay the purchase amount in cash and shares with the owners of Digital Teaching Tools Finland.

Whiteboard.fi’s technology was developed in 2016 in Raseborg, and commercially the product was launched last year. The number of active users has increased by over 400 percent during the past six years. The platform has about seven million users a month, most of them in the United States and the United Kingdom.