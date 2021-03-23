Startupit HS Visio collects financial information from startups. Company, use this form to provide information on venture capital.

The information provided on the form will be subject to delivery verification and will not be published as such automatically.

Helsinki Sanomat collects information on capital investments of more than 100,000 euros in Finnish startups. We only include equity financing, not a bank loan or public support.

The information collected is used only for journalistic purposes: for publication in articles, surveys, listings and data visualizations, as well as for editorial background material.

As for investors, we hope you will report the largest institutional funds, industrial investors and possibly well-known private investors. If there are several individuals as investors, not all of them need to be listed.

Financial news can also be contacted in advance: [email protected]