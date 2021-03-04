Startupit Fear away. The Finnish startup field survived the corona and money is still flowing.

According to a recent survey, the shortage of experts is the worst obstacle to business growth.

Although Some companies are struggling with the economic difficulties caused by interest rate restrictions, Finland is also experiencing growth and positive financial news.

Until a year ago, in the spring on the startup field, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists were concerned about the impact of the corona on fundraising for early-stage companies. There were particular fears about the withdrawal of international investors due to travel restrictions and economic uncertainty. The fear proved futile.

“Growth companies supported by private equity investors have weathered the crisis well on average. Compared to previous economic crises, international capital has also not escaped the reach of good companies, ”says the director of fund investments. Matias Kaila from the state-owned private equity firm Tesi.

According to a recent market pulse survey in the private equity sector, the adequacy of financing in companies has clearly improved compared to spring 2020. The poll highlighted three particularly good news stories.

In the first place many companies have now filled the coffers and prepared for bigger buffers. Nearly one in two companies in the survey has managed to raise new funds since July 2020, which has improved their liquidity.

The adequacy of funding has also improved. More than half of the companies say they have enough funds for the next 12 months. On average, 23% of companies only have assets for less than six months, which is, however, a fairly normal situation for private equity firms in portfolio companies. The situation has improved compared to last May’s survey, when 31% of companies were running out of funds in less than half a year.

The third observation is that despite the corona, many expect good growth. Of all companies in private equity portfolios, 55 percent expect the corona situation to have a positive or neutral impact on their growth forecasts. The best situation is in the very early stages, with as many as 73% of whom have positive growth prospects.

“This is great information because it means that the corona has not had the dreaded impact on seed-stage startups, but rather growth is accelerating. It creates faith in future growth prospects. The best companies push through the Korona era and even accelerate growth through venture capital investments, ”CEO of Venture Capital Investors Pia Santavirta says.

According to Santavirta, the situation is also improved by the fact that several new funds investing in startups have emerged in Finland in recent years. At the same time, the toughest Finnish growth companies have managed to raise large investment pots from international private equity investors.

“Finland is clearly still of interest to international investors as well. There have been no visible signs that foreign investors have withdrawn, on the contrary. Many people want to follow the field closely in Finland and are willing to invest in new interesting companies here, ”Santavirta commented.

Pulse poll is a market review conducted by the state-owned private equity company Tes, the industry interest group Venture Capital Association, Business Finland Venture Capital and the private investor network Fiban. The survey of Finnish private equity investors in February 2021 covered 32 private equity investors with a total of 446 portfolio companies in their portfolios. One third of the companies are start-ups and two thirds are startups and growth companies.

On the other hand, the survey of investors who responded to the survey on the impact of the koruna on the business of their portfolio companies is now more divided than in May 2020. As time goes on, the effects of the pandemic are more clearly visible.

Of all the companies involved, Korona has had a very negative effect or reversed the decline in turnover by 16 percent. Growth, on the other hand, has weakened by 29%. The proportion of those who responded most neutrally has fallen, and an increasing number of companies are split at either end under the influence of the corona.

“Venture capital investment means that some of the portfolio companies will not be able to fly. The biggest problems are in companies that were already in difficulty before the crisis. On the positive side, Korona has not wreaked havoc on viable companies in the big picture, ”commented Matias Kaila of Tesin.

Much of the targets, especially for startup investors, are software and technology companies whose business does not directly suffer from interest rate constraints, such as the travel or restaurant industries. Instead, many benefit from trends such as telecommuting and online shopping.

At the same time At the time, the Finnish Business Angels Network (Fiban), a private investor organization, asked its own members about their prospects. The investor survey shows that in 2020, the project flow of angel investors was record high. That means more start-ups sought funding from wealthy individuals in Fiban who make startup investments.

Investors’ own sentiment has changed from the uncertainty of spring 2020 to much more positive. 94 percent of angel investors plan to make more or as many investments this year as last year.

The situation has changed rapidly, as in the spring of 2020 as many as 65 percent of investors estimate that they will invest less than before.

“Faith has been restored and there are now a lot of angel investors on the move looking for investment targets. There are a lot of participants in our virtual events getting to know startups seeking funding. I believe this year will continue to be strong, ”said Fiban CEO Amel Gaily says.

Pulse poll according to him, the worst obstacle to growth has been the shortage of experts. About every other company included in the dataset has had difficulty recruiting employees. The worst problem is especially in small early-stage technology companies, 66 percent of which estimate that they will continue to suffer from a shortage of experts.

It is not surprising that there are recruitment difficulties, especially in companies whose growth has slowed down as a result of the pandemic. More established companies in the later stages of growth, on the other hand, suffer the least from the shortage of experts.