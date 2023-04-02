Created to help manage and reduce the waste of fresh food in large supermarket chains, foodtech Aravita has just received investments of more than R$12 million.

The solution that the startup is developing is aimed at optimizing the purchase of large supermarket chains, reducing leftover fresh food or lost sales, which directly impacts profitability.

Artificial intelligence as a foundation

The company’s CEO, Marco Perlman, said that he and the other two founders already had the idea of ​​using Artificial Intelligence to develop a business and saw fresh food management as a niche to be explored.

“The highly perishable food sector is very complex due to the impact of different variables, such as climate, seasonality, economic scenario, consumer behavior in each unit of the chain, etc. And sales forecasting models consider these myriad variables to generate the best combination of purchase orders. That is, assertive purchase orders reduce leftovers of fresh food or even loss of sales, ”he explained.

For the time being, the solution is only being used in a retail chain and they intend to put another pilot project on the market by the end of the year. Perlman explains that the Artificial Intelligence model will be “trained” to receive more and more information.

Company received international investments

Most of the investment received by the company came from two funds: Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, a world leader in wireless technologies; and 17Sigma, established by the founder and CEO of Ualá, an Argentine company in the prepaid card management sector, Pierpaolo Barbieri.

The CEO explained that more than half of the money raised so far by Aravita came from foreign investors, which for him means that the market cares about initiatives to curb food waste.

“I’ve already raised money at other times and you talk to a lot of people until you get a match. I think it’s more important to think about who we received this money from, which were funds that were very interested in innovation,” she said.

In addition to Perlman, the company has two other co-founders: Bruno Schrappe, from the technology area; and Aline Azevedo, with training and experience in the field of food engineering. The investment will be to develop the technology and implementation of the platform.

The numbers of waste in the world

Food waste is a huge social issue on a planet where more than 811 million people go hungry. In Brazil alone, there are more than 33 million in a situation that worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the UN’s FAO, more than 930 million tons of food goes to waste each year on Earth.

Waste is also very costly for the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Food Waste Index 2021, food waste causes the emission of more than 3 billion tons of greenhouse gases.