Kanna offers benefits for asset comparators; founders say plant invigorates soil and “sequesters” carbon

Luis Quintanilha It is Natalia Garcia are co-founders of Kannaa company that seeks to recover the soil and reduce carbon emissions through plantations of cannabis. Both gave interviews to Poddream, podcast dedicated to young Brazilian entrepreneurship.

The corporation market works by selling tokens -digital assets that represent real-world assets- equivalent to a parcel of land where the plant is grown. Customers who purchase the product have a series of benefits, such as discounts on products from the company’s partner network, access to gifts, prizes and digital assets.

In practice, the tokens they work like any goods. They can be traded between individuals and legal entities.

The entrepreneurs explained that plantations of cannabis help the environment because they revitalize degraded soil and are also capable of “Kidnap” carbon dioxide presents atmosphere. The substance is indicated as the main culprit for global warming.

In Brazil, the production process of cannabis faces a series of bureaucracies: it only works for personal consumption, with legal authorization and for medicinal use. Because of this difficulty, Luís and Natália opted to invest in plantations in other Latin American countriesa. They mentioned Colombia and Paraguay.

They analyzed which countries have policies that encourage the cultivation of vegetation. For Colombian territory, they mentioned promises made by President Gustavo Petro, from the left.

Their desire, however, is to operate on national soil. “We are a world reference in agriculture and could be benefiting from this economy”said Luís about the flexibility of the plant in Brazil.

Asked about how the management of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should deal with the issue of cannabisNatalia said see “evolution in the coming years of government very focused on these parts of cultivation for medicinal and industrial use”.

They said that a portion of the profit obtained from operations is also dedicated to social projects. They mentioned the reintegration of people linked to drug trafficking into society and help for indigenous communities.

KANNA X-RAY

founders – Luis Quintanilha, Mario Lenhart, Natalia Garcia, Rodrigo Azevedo;

revenue in 2022 – BRL 145 thousand;

company headquarters – Caçapava (SP);

employees – 8

tax regime – Simple national.

How to contact the company?

For the site or via social media: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn It is Discord.