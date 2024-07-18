Event held this Thursday (18th July) will feature Luís Gustavo Lima, from Cimed, José Cirilo, from Mynd8, and Carlos Felipe, from Jequiti

A DNC School will hold this Thursday (18.Jul.2024), at 7 pm, a mentoring session on “Exponential Career Growth” free of charge for professionals interested in taking on leadership roles. Interested parties should register through site to receive the broadcast link.

The event will be attended by Luis Gustavodirector of Cimed; Jose CyrilCMO of Mynd8; Carlos FelipeCTO of Jequiti, and the director of DNC Mentoring, Breno Ramos.

The initiative is part of the launch of DNC Mentoring, a mentoring program from DNC School aimed at senior professionals and managers who want to prepare for leadership positions.

DNC Mentoring plans offer different levels of access, with options that vary depending on the number of mentoring sessions purchased. In addition to live meetings, participants will have access to a WhatsApp group with the mentor and other students to exchange experiences and receive ongoing support.