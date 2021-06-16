Teampay, a four-year-old startup that’s built a platform for managing small- to midsize companies’ corporate expenses through their existing accounting and communication systems, is launching a digital-first Mastercard for corporate use.

It’s using Mastercard’s Digital First Card Program , developed in 2019 for the Apple Card, to allow cards to be issued virtually without the need for a physical card (a metal card is available on request).

New York-based Teampay’s new card is the first use case of a commercial card built on the Purchase, New York network’s digital-first platform, said Sherri Haymond, Mastercard’s executive vice president of digital partnerships.

“As consumers become more and more comfortable with digital payments, we’re committed to delivering technology and infrastructure that connects all types of payments and information,” Haymond said.

The focus on executives’ travel-and-entertainment spending is new for Teampay, which got its start by leveraging Slack and QuickBooks to streamline workflows for routine employee expenses, primarily using virtual cards issued by Teampay’s longtime partner Silicon Valley Bank.

Most Teampay users make expense requests via a Teampay Slack app, specifying the vendor and purpose, and it’s automatically approved or routed to a manager for approval, depending on parameters the company sets. Teampay also offers physical versions of Mastercard-branded purchase cards via SVB for some users.

The digital-first product, called Catalyst by Teamcard, makes a card number immediately available within the user’s digital wallet for spending. This is meant to help with onboarding, as companies hire more remote workers who quickly rack up travel and office-equipment expenses.

“Right now we’re in this strange environment where most workers are still remote but we’re beginning to see travel and other work-related expenses ramping up again,” said Andrew Hoag, Teampay’s CEO.

Catalyst by Teampay also gives card users access to World Elite Mastercard benefits – concierge services, car rental and travel insurance – through the app, Hoag said.

“The corporate card really hasn’t changed in 20 years, but technology has made it possible to put all these features together,” he said.

Teampay’s expense-management services may also be accessed via a web browser, and users can pay with non-Teampay cards, as long as they upload receipts to Teampay. As soon as receipts are received, they can be reconciled immediately via embedded accounting systems that now include Xero, NetSuite, Intacct and Workday, in addition to QuickBooks.

As Teampay grew, Hoag recently saw a need for executives to have a different kind of card for corporate purchases that fall outside of the norm. But a physical card may still be necessary for some use cases.

“For restaurants, travel and generally for higher-ticket purchases, many executives need a physical card and it made sense to provide a hybrid use base with a card attached to the digital experience,” Hoag said.

Like some other digital-first consumer cards, Catalyst by Teampay’s optional physical card does have an account number printed on it.

Catalyst by Teampay is also contactless so users may also pay by tapping or swiping the card – or using it a device’s mobile wallet – with or without preapproval, depending on the parameters the company establishes for each card.

Hoag wanted to ensure the physical card was contactless, because 90% of in-person merchants now take place at a contactless-enabled merchant, Mastercard’s data shows. But he expects many transactions with the executive card will be in-app, as mobile commerce accelerates, even for travel and entertainment.

Hoag emphasizes that the Catalyst by Teampay’s digital app drives the account. In case the physical card is lost, users can lock or unlock the physical card via the app and still make in-app purchases with the digital version of the card, including at the point of sale via Apple Pay.

So far Teampay’s Mastercard is confined to iOS users, with all card controls available through the Teampaygo iOS app.

“Our research indicates 90% of executives have iPhones, but we are working on adding Android support,” Hoag said.

Catalyst by Teampay is the second significant new card product the company has rolled out this year. In April, Teampay announced a collaboration with SVB in which Teampay extended its spend management platform to users of SVB’s Innovators Card. The move qualifies Teampay users for an Innovators Card through their existing SVB credit lines, with SVB referring all users of the Innovators Card to Teampay’s expense-management platform.