From 173 million to 1.34 billion euros. IS the growth in the value of investments in startups in Italy from 2017 to 2021, year in which for the first time in our country the barrier of one billion investments was overcome. The progress compared to 2020 is 85%, while the rounds monitored as of 2 December were 150. Among these, over 15 have registered loans for over 10 million euros each. This is what it reveals the “Startup & Technology Trends” report edited by StartupItalia in collaboration with UpBase and presented today at # SIOS21 Winter Edition, the event dedicated to the world of innovation taking place at the Bocconi University in Milan.

The data of the Italian ecosystem indicate an impressive growth potential, especially in comparison with abroad: the city of Munich alone stands out with 9 unicorns and a total of 1,689 startups which, in 2020, collected over 1.4 billions of euros, more than what was done in Italy in 2021.

The paper devotes a chapter to equity crowdfunding by reworking the data from the Crowdinvesting Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano: the registered campaigns were 164, a figure unchanged compared to 2020, but the collection is up by 42%, from 76 to 108 million of Euro. In addition, the share of operations that have achieved their target rises to 89.6%. It was 78.1% in 2020. From 2014 to today, the total collection of equity crowdfunding players active in our country is around 330 million euros, divided into 911 campaigns. Resources that have been instrumental in financing 113 SMEs, 99 innovative SMEs, 52 investment vehicles and 540 startups over time.

Today there are 14,032 innovative companies registered in Italy, 540 more than in July 2021 and about 2,000 more than a year ago (Source Mise, 1 October 2021). Also according to Mise, the sector employs 67,000 professionals among the founders, up from 60,000 last year

“The document is an encouraging interpretation of the scenario, characterized by great vitality”, says Filippo Satolli, CEO of StartupItalia. “Startups are an integral part of our daily vocabulary. They are an ecosystem capable of generating value and opportunities, in relation to the numerous Made in Italy excellences. Also for this reason, we have observed that the attention of foreign funds has increased significantly, as has the extent of foreign resources invested in the country “.