Executives who have been through startups in recent years end up bringing a type of experience that traditional companies do not have at home. In nascent companies, these professionals learned to work in a more dynamic and innovative environment, with a requirement for quick adaptation to adverse scenarios. As a result, they acquired a more entrepreneurial profile – something that is also welcome in traditional businesses, according to specialists in human resources.

That’s what happened to Ricardo Sanfelice, 46 years old. Since June, he has been executive director of Banco BV, in charge of the customer, data and innovation area, and reports directly to the CEO of the institution. An electronic engineer by training, Sanfelice worked for 20 years in the telecommunications area in traditional companies. He spent 15 years at GVT and another 5 years at Vivo, where he became vice president, responsible for digitization and innovation. At the beginning of 2019, he was determined to change his career and go to another sector.

In early 2020, he received an invitation to start a digital bank from scratch, Bari, from the Barigui group, from Curitiba (PR). There he stayed until March of this year, when he concluded that he had closed the startup cycle. Then came the invitation from BV to return to the corporate market.

He says that what motivated him to return to a traditional company – BV is the fifth largest private bank in the country, with more than 30 years of existence and strong partners such as Banco do Brasil and Banco Votorantim – was the size of the project. “It’s a lovely digital transformation project that I’m leading,” he says.

He admits that the remuneration offered counted, but points out that this was not the key factor in making the decision. “I wanted to go back to work on a project of this magnitude”, he says, stressing that Bari is on its way, without funding obstacles faced by other startups.

PREDICTABILITY. According to consultants, in this moment of tight global liquidity, executives who are making their way back see in traditional companies more objective conditions of resources to develop professional projects and also greater predictability in their remuneration.

In practice, for most executives who migrate from startups to traditional companies, there are no major changes in short-term compensation packages. The impact of the change, however, is concentrated in the long-term earnings potential. It’s just that startups link part of the executives’ benefits to the pace of business growth which, in turn, depends on raising funds in the market – which today face an unfavorable scenario.

Giovana Cervi, partner at Signium consultancy, says that professionals are interested in returning to large companies because, at the moment, they see them as a “safer harbor”. However, the consultant emphasizes that it is not just about greater predictability and security in remuneration to hook these professionals.

The attraction factor pointed out by the executives is the challenge of the project, as pointed out by Sanfelice, from BV. “It is much more challenging to be on a positive agenda of growth and achievement than on an agenda of cost reduction and structure adjustment”, says the consultant, noting that, at the moment, this is the situation of part of the startups.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.