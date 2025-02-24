Within the complexity of many people to find and decide for a mortgage, there are digital tools that help the process be much more agile and simple. Hence, the ‘hypotech’ are gaining ground in many countries, including Spain. They are technology companies that provide financial services to obtain mortgages and do it precisely quickly allowing important time savings for the client. «The possibility of managing its complete mortgage process in a completely digital way is of great value for customers, which seek Fast, efficient and safe solutions. We can affirm, therefore, that the banks that do not add to this trend, will run the risk of becoming obsolete, ”says Marcel Beyer, CEO of Ia Writing Technologies, division of theochro launched last year to digitize the entire process of hiring a mortgage.

In this process, “new technologies improve customer experience, but also improve the internal processes of banking,” he adds. Hence, they consider that they are fundamental for the digital transformation of the mortgage sector, and for banks to remain competitive in the race towards digitalization. In fact, he says that most Spanish banks already recognize ‘hypothes’ as a very efficient distribution channel and have created a specific role for the development of collaboration with them. “Even banks have created specific products for the digital channel that no longer find customers in office,” he says.

From the criticism, the ‘hypothesch’ (including all brokers) had a quota greater than 25% of the mortgage production of the entities that bet on the digital model and are in continuous growth: «That percentage in 2023 was 18% and during this 2025 we hope it exceeds 30% ». However, Spain’s position is not good. For example, in Italy the market share amounted to 40% already in 2023; In Germany at 60%, and in the United States it even reached 85%. “This comes to show us that the ‘hypotech’ in Spain still have a long way to go,” says CEO.

Rafael Moral, responsible for hypoo mortgage business, states that the digital mortgage intermediation market in Spain is booming. It highlights the ‘hypotech’ aspects such as comfort, speed, agility and knowledge of the mortgage market, «giving a Premium service to the client that did not exist and generates extra competition in financial entities ». It emphasizes that these technological companies have specific agreements and a great margin of negotiation with the entities that provide the client with advantageous conditions that are not granted to the client on their own collection.









In the specific hypoo case, thanks to their technological platform, they can compare in real time More than 20 banks to offer the best personalized conditions. «In addition, we are independent, we do not work exclusively with any bank. That means we are looking for the best mortgage offer adapted to your profile, saving you time and money, ”emphasizes moral. However, although everything is digital, they believe in close treatment and “we assign an expert mortgage advisor that solves your doubts and guides you to the signature.” In 2024 they managed mortgages worth 1,200 million euros, which represents significant growth in recent years.

His clientele is very diverse, and goes to them in times of rise in interest rates “to obtain competitive products where to avoid that additional margin, for example, mixed mortgages with a first fixed period that allows stabilizing the situation of uncertainty”, but Also in moments of decline «where to find a subrogation that allows the client to disconnect from this rate of non -competitive interest adhering to a new one that the market present in the new situation of descent ».

From gibobs.com they offer a 100% online platform that optimizes time, processes and costs for all actors in the sector. “For individuals, it is an easy, comfortable and free service that allows them to obtain several mortgage offers from different banks to choose what they prefer,” says Jorge González-Chlesias, CEO of Gibobs.com. In addition, «our bionic platform guarantees transparency and facilitates the Informed financial decision makingbecause at all times they have the support of a highly qualified personal manager with an average of 17 years of experience in banking and financing, ”he clarifies. Consider that this union of human technology and support is what its customers like the most.

Gibobs.com connects real estate promoters with more than 70 financatives, both traditional and alternative, facilitating access to the best conditions to finance their projects of any scale, from construction to rehabilitation or purchase of land. In addition, they work with banking entities and real estate agencies. “Among these solutions, our own SAAS stands out, available as a white mark, which accelerates the internal processes of mortgage signature, increases productivity and significantly improves formalization ratios,” explains the CEO. They closed 2024 firing 140% their turnover and managing more than 570 million in real estate operations.

“The traditional model of banking offices is ceasing to be relevant because both customers and banks have understood that the digital channel is more efficient and profitable,” begins by highlighting Ricard Garriga, CEO and co -founder of Trioteca. He believes that in a context where bank profitability depends on optimizing each euro invested in acquisition, this type of channels «allows financial entities to capture customers in a scalable way without assuming the weight of an offices network. Instead of waiting for the customer to come, Triotec takes it directly to the best offer available in the market ».

On the client’s side, he ensures that more and more buyers want to make financial decisions with transparency and without biases, as well as compare all market options in real time and make sure they sign the best possible mortgage. «Our service is free for the user. This explains the explosive growth of the ‘hypotech’ because we eliminate friction, improve the conditions and provide the confidence that the client needs in one of the most important economic decisions of his life, ”says Garriga.

They have mostly as customers to couples between 35 and 40 years with middle and high studies that buy first home in large cities. “They are digital people, who are handled perfectly with the Internet and the mobile, and they have long stopped stepping on a bank office to manage their finances,” says the CEO and founder of Trioteca. But there is another key profile: those who seek to improve their mortgage. “People between 45 and 50 years old, who are already completely bankrupt and know perfectly the mortgage product,” he clarifies. They look for a change that involves saving money in an agile and simple way.

Express cancellation Trioteca, together with Amstro, has launched Cancellech, the first digital mortgage cancellation system in Spain. «It is an absolute success. In a market where canceling a mortgage may take weeks and require unnecessary procedures, we have reduced the process being hyperefficient, ”says the Trioteca CEO. This platform eliminates paperwork, waiting and cost overruns when a client wants to cancel his mortgage. “What was previously a bureaucratic headache is now resolved in a few clicks, making production costs drastically,” he adds. In his opinion, «Cancelech is just an example of how technology redefines the mortgage market. We eliminate everything that does not provide value in the mortgage process and return power to the user ».

Although there are many advantages of ‘Hypotech’, in the digital environment, without the direct human component and conversations in person, “they must strive double to ensure that their clients feel equally understood, valued and, above all, Clearly informed about each aspect of its mortgage process, ”says the CEO of the Tecle Tecle. Recognize that opacity (perceived or real) can generate distrust, negatively affecting customer retention and fidelity. Therefore, in the digital mortgage process, “the ‘hypothesch’ must be in continuous contact with the banks to provide the client access to clear, precise and timely information about the status of their application, the costs, the deadlines estimated in each part of the procedure and any other variable that condition its operation ».