Draiver, the North American on-demand vehicle delivery technology platform, announced the arrival of its global expansion and the start of operations in Brazil after nearly doubling its revenue performance last year in the United States.

The company, which aims to optimize on-demand vehicle delivery for customers, has a hybrid business model that combines a customized SaaS platform with a network of partner and independent drivers.

+ Former call center creates sexual stimulant for men and successfully vibrates

What is Draiver’s service?

While apps like Uber and 99 transport people, Driver moves vehicles, taking them from one place to another in a service aimed at assemblers, dealerships and rental companies. The Draiver app connects drivers to companies that work with vehicles and need to deliver them somewhere farther away.

“Draiver’s business model aims to improve vehicle delivery, which fills a gap in the Brazilian market and meets the needs of companies and industries. In the US, vehicle delivery companies transport 250 million units per year, in an industry that lacks transparency and efficiency in the logistics of vehicles, drivers and routes used. Therefore, we focus our solutions on minimizing these risks, obtaining a rate of 99.9% of trips without mishaps in more than 1.2 million trips carried out”, highlights Zarif Haque, CEO of Draiver, in a released note.

According to an estimate by Draiver, there are approximately 45 million vehicles that are moved at least six times a year between vehicle purchase and rental companies, in addition to marketplaces, the company’s focus in Brazil.

In the US operation, the company had revenues of US$40 million last year, with an average of 6,000 cars delivered daily in 70 cities, through 20,000 fully insured drivers.

“Today, dealerships and rental companies, for example, have a high demand for moving their vehicles and it is difficult to carry out this logistics efficiently. As our solution uses artificial intelligence and geolocation of partner drivers, we seek to optimize the service and meet the needs of these companies that operate, increasingly, on a large scale”, emphasizes Zarif. “It’s a giant market to be explored, estimated at US$ 1.3 billion”, he concludes.

Safety for partner drivers

Draiver also promises differentials for partner drivers. The professionals registered on the platform are insured in cases of personal accidents, damage to the vehicle and have coverage for third parties.

Draiver’s full suite of services is available in US and Canadian cities and is expanding to Mexico in addition to Brazil. The company’s solutions are also being used to solve the logistics needs of large automobile companies in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Turkey.