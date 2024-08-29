Klave offers subscription services; company has already served more than 400 musicians and record labels

The startup Key has developed a tool that allows artists to capture, engage and monetize their fan base. There are 380 artists and more than 40 labels and recording companies registered on the platform. Created in 2023, the company estimates to earn R$ 1 million this year.

Through the platform, artists can send automatic notifications to their fan base, informing them about new releases. It is also possible to create targeted campaigns to promote shows and tours, providing information about the city, age rating and contacts, among other information.

“Most artists rely on social media algorithms to get their releases out to their fans. But there, you have no control over the delivery of content and no idea who your most engaged fans are.”says Lucas Winter, founder of Klave.

The company has already served names such as the band Fresno, as well as independent musicians and music marketing companies. The services are available on a subscription basis. The basic plan costs R$29 per month.

Fans have free access to the platform. The company has already reached 120,000 people.

Klave X-ray