The winner of the Piemonte Open Intesa Sanpaolo won by Dominik Koepfer is not an Italian. The German’s success in the first edition of the Premium event of the newborn ATP Challenger 175 category. The organizers’ decision – forced by the weather conditions – to move the final day of the tournament to the indoor hard courts of the Sporting Training Center gave a hand to his left-handed tennis player, and the 29-year-old from Furtwangen seized the opportunity brilliantly. In the morning he solved the semi-final against the number 2 of the board Daniel Elahi Galan in just 58 minutes (6-4 6-2 the score), while in the afternoon he won 6-7 6-2 6-0 against Federico from Faenza Gaius, protagonist a few hours before the elimination of the great favorite Sebastian Baez, number 40 in the world rankings. “It wasn’t easy to go from clay outdoors to fast indoor courts in just a few hours – said the former world number 50 –, but I’m proud of how I was able to adapt. It was an incredible week, which gave me the most important title of my career (the fourth at Challenger level, ed). Thanks to the 175 points earned, I should be able to enter the Wimbledon main draw.