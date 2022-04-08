SLP.- The state government of San Luis Potosí began this Thursday the free application of cancer treatments for children and adults who have some type of cancer. According to official information, the state administration will provide up to a thousand doses of treatment each month at the Doctor Ignacio Morones Prieto hospital.

The state government earmarked an investment of 80 million pesos for this project and put into operation the Oncology Treatment Mixture Center.

In this regard, Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona declared that with the start-up of the center “the medicine against the disease will be guaranteed.”

“We are assuming responsibility as a government so that there are medicines and alleviate childhood cancer and any kind in the entity (…) in San Luis Potosí there will no longer be a lack of cancer medicine,” he added.

And he specified: “If this year it does not reach the allocated budget, the next one will be increased so that the hospitals do not have a shortage of treatment again.”

During the tour of the Mixing Plant, the governor of San Luis Potosí said that this place has the necessary capacity to offer an average of a thousand doses of medicine per month.

He explained that with this they seek to combat cancer in its different forms: leukemia, breast, cervical, ovarian, intestine, prostate, lymphomas and other tumors of the central nervous system.

Similarly, he explained that his government seeks to provide 3,000 chemotherapies in adults and a thousand in children during this year.