Pfizer said it has begun a study to provide doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for children, a trial that will eventually include more than 4,500 children under the age of 12.

“The two-part trial will be studied first: three dosage levels in 144 children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years,” Bloomberg News quoted the company statement.

The company stated that once the appropriate dose has been determined for each of the three age groups, an additional 4,500 children in the United States and Europe will be enrolled in the second part of the trial, which will examine the safe tolerability and immune capacity of the vaccine.

Two-thirds of the children in the second stage will get the vaccine, and the rest will receive placebo doses. After six months, all participants will be informed of the dose they received, a process called de-blind, and those who received placebo doses will be offered effective doses.

Pfizer is also currently testing a vaccine in children between the ages of 12 and 15, which includes 2,259 participants.