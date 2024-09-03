The Emirates Institute of Finance announced yesterday, at its headquarters in Dubai, the start of training for the first group of the third batch of members of the Emiratisation Program in the Financial Sector “Ithraa”.

The training will continue from September until the end of the year, with more than 500 young Emirati men and women being trained from among the candidates who were appointed in the third and fourth editions of the “Ithra” Career Fair, after they succeeded in obtaining job opportunities in the financial sector. Training for the second group, which includes 400 young men and women, will begin in January of next year.

Candidates will join 21 training tracks in specialized fields including programming, finance and accounting, cybersecurity, information security, data engineering and data analytics track, auditing, financial technology (FinTech), IT infrastructure and networks, human resources, product management, investment, project management, underwriting management, and claims.

Noura Al Balooshi, Director General of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said that thanks to the great support of the wise leadership, the “Ithraa” program achieved its 2024 target of appointing more than 900 male and female citizens in the banking and financial sector.

She added that the job fairs organised by the institute played a vital role in providing quality job opportunities for Emirati youth, expressing her confidence that the joint efforts will contribute to building a new generation of leaders in the financial sector, capable of facing the challenges of the future.