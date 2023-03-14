Father’s Day is celebrated on March 19, a good opportunity to give a tech gift, perhaps even saving a little thanks to the Honor offers dedicated to this event. Let’s find out what are the discounted products for the occasion.

HONOR 70 to this linkavailable in 8GB + 128GB variants on offer starting from €399.90 instead of €549.90, 8GB+256GB on offer a €499.90 instead of €599.90.

HONOR 70 Lite at the price of €269.90 bundled with Earbuds 2 Lite.

HONOR 70 is a device that boasts cutting-edge technology to offer new benchmarks and innovations in the field of smartphone design, photography and videography. The HONOR 70 features an outstanding dual main camera with a 54MP IMX800 Super Sensing main camera with an industry-leading 1/1.49-inch IMX800 sensor and a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro main camera which delivers outstanding image quality with improved low-light performance and increased light sensitivity for clearer, richer images.

HONOR MAGIC5 LITE on offer to €349.90 instead of €389.90 a this link.

The HONOR Magic5 Lite boasts a 120Hz OLED All-round curved display, bringing the user a 6.671-inch screen with a screen-to-device ratio of 93%2, ensuring an immersive viewing experience for all your favorite content. With eye health in mind, HONOR Magic5 Lite is equipped with hardware of Low Blue Light Technology, certified technology by TÜV Rheinland3, to reduce harmful levels of blue light, and is compatible with industry-leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce the perfect flashing of screens for today’s generations always online.

HONOR MAGIC4 PRO 8GB+256GB on offer to €799.90 instead of €1,099.90 a this link.

Equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and supported by core technologies including GPU Turbo X and OS Turbo X that maximize the chipset’s capability, the HONOR Magic4 Pro offers you an unmatched outstanding usage performance. Inspired by the beauty and aesthetics of symmetry, the HONOR Magic4 Pro features a symmetrical design, including the return of HONOR’s unique circular triple-camera layout, also known as “The Eye of the Muse”. Featuring a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Display and ultra-narrow bezels on both sides, the HONOR Magic4 Pro offers users an immersive experience in viewing, gaming and reading.

HONOR PAD 8 on offer to €279.90 instead of €349.90 at this link.

HONOR Pad 8, the latest addition to HONOR tablets, offers students and young professionals around the world an immersive audio-visual experience and all-round smart functions.

HONOR X8a on offer at the price of €249.90 instead of €169.90 bundled with HONOR Earbuds2 Lite to this link.

At just 7.48mm1 thin and weighing 179g2, the HONOR X8a is incredibly thin and light. Available in three elegant and shimmering colors, including the brand new Cyan Lake, the HONOR X8a will help all users stand out from the crowd.

HONOR X8 on offer at the price of €209.90 instead of €259.90 at this link.

Providing a series of innovative technological solutions, HONOR X8 4G features an elegant, ultra-thin and light design, a large screen with super narrow bezels, exceptional photographic capabilities and powerful performance that exceeds expectations, all at an affordable price. Incredibly thin, sleek and stylish, the HONOR X8 is designed with a lightweight body.

HONOR X7 on offer to €169.90 instead of €209.90 at this link.

HONOR X7 offers users extraordinary battery performance for long-lasting connectivity, an immersive display and a host of innovative HONOR technology solutions, all at an affordable price.

Equipped with a large 5000mAh battery for all-day productivity, HONOR X7 earns its place at the top of the charts with outstanding battery life, giving users the freedom to enjoy up to 49 hours of phone calls on a single charge. .

HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G on offer to €229.90 instead of €299.90 bundled with a cover at this link.

HONOR Magic4 4G Lite brings users a number of innovative flagship features, an exceptional experience and extraordinary quality, all at an affordable price. The HONOR Magic4 Lite is equipped with a long-lasting 4800mAh battery supported by HONOR’s innovative flagship fast charging technology, 66W HONOR SuperCharge, ensuring users can charge the device to 48% flat in just 15 minutes and 80% in just 30 minutes.

HONOR X7a at the special price of €189.90 instead of €229.90 at this link.

Featuring a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP Ultra-clear Quad Camera, 128GB of storage, and a stunning 6.74-inch HONOR FullView display, the new HONOR X-series smartphone is equipped with an extraordinary battery life and powerful hardware to offer a complete user experience throughout the day and beyond, all at an affordable price.

HONOR X6 at the special price of €159.90 instead of €1999.90 at this link.

With a variety of interesting features, HONOR X6 is equipped with a 5000mAh1 battery, a 50MP triple camera system and a large storage space expandable with 4GB+64GB memory, which makes smartphone innovations more accessible.

HONOR PAD X8 on offer to €189.90 instead of €229.90 at this link.

Built for optimal performance, the HONOR Pad X8 lets you enjoy entertainment on the go. The brand new HONOR Pad X8 features an elegant, thin and light design, with a thickness of 7.55 mm1 and a weight of only 460 g2, allowing students and professionals to enjoy maximum portability and non-stop entertainment, anywhere they find each other.

HONOR GS 3 Black alone €169.90 instead of €219.90 at this link.

Developed to meet the needs of consumers and with unique design, precision and battery life, HONOR Watch GS 3 is aimed at an audience that appreciates elegant craftsmanship combined with cutting-edge digital functions to enhance everyone’s lifestyle.​

HONOR EARBUDS 3 Pro at the special price of €149.90 instead of €199.90 to this links.

The priority of HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro is to ensure high-quality and exceptionally realistic sound. The earphones boast the world’s first dual-driver coaxial design, with a powerful 11mm diameter dynamic driver and a piezoelectric ceramic tweeter that ensures natural bass and clear, mellow treble.

Honor Earbuds 2 Lite at the special price of €69.90 instead of €99.90 at this one links.

HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite Featuring industry-leading battery life, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and improved connectivity, all wrapped up in a comfortable ergonomic design, HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite offer a best-in-class audio experience at a price affordable, perfect for entertainment enthusiasts who want crystal clear audio.

All Honor offers will be available from March 14 to 20.