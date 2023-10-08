The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre, announced the ban on the movement of workers transport buses “with a capacity of 50 passengers or more” on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from the Sheikh Zayed Bridge to the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly Al Qurum Street) in both directions during the morning rush hours. and evening hours, starting Monday, October 9, 2023, provided that the traffic ban also includes weekends and official holidays.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that the decision comes within the framework of efforts aimed at providing smooth flow of traffic and reducing accidents that could be caused by vehicles, pointing out that the traffic ban will be during the morning peak times from 6:30 until 9:00 am and the evening peak times from 6:00 am. 3:00 until 7:00 pm.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command called on drivers to commit not to move during the specified periods while adhering to traffic regulations, stressing the tightening of road controls, enforcing violations on buses transporting violating workers, and monitoring and violating them through smart systems.