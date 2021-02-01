The process of election of the 49th edition of the ABC 2021 Best Car of the Year. In this edition, the standards updated in 2019 are maintained, with the aim of guaranteeing maximum transparency and objectivity when designating which model is the best. the candidates are in alphabetical order. The candidates for this edition are, in alphabetical order, the Audi Q2, Ford Kuga, Honda e, Hyundai i20, Kia X-Ceed, Opel Corsa, Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, Seat León, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen ID.3 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

The weight of the vote Is divided into three parts: 75% for the Professional Jury, 20% for ABC Premium readers, and 5% for ABC readers registered on the newspaper’s website. Readers will be able to vote for their favorite model between 9:00 am (09:00) on Monday, February 1, until 24:00 (24:00) on Sunday, February 14, both in 2021.

The weight of the vote of each of these three sections is different. The vote of the Professional Jury – thirty-six journalists specializing in motor information from the most prestigious Spanish publications – will weigh 75%, the result of the vote of Premium subscribers and readers will be 20% this year, and that of registered users on the ABC.es website of 5%.

They will be able to participate in the vote for the “Best Car of the Year 2021” among the car models, previously chosen by ABC, registered users on the website and ABC Premium subscribers through the abc.es website, on the «mejorcoche.abc.es» Site, enabled for this purpose.

According to the rules, each registered user will be able to vote every day during the voting period, with the limit of once a day. ABC Premium subscribers will be able to vote only once in the entire contest.

Voting will take place from nine o’clock (09.00) on Monday, February 1, until midnight (24.00) on Sunday, February 14, both in 2021.

If there is a tie in votes between several models, the one that received the least votes in the last week of voting will be eliminated from among them. If when applying the first tiebreaker criterion, this will be maintained, the third week of voting will be considered and so on until the tie is broken.

Each member of the Professional Jury you must assess all candidates based on nine parameters –Quality / price ratio, design, engines (range), driving sensations, comfort / habitability, technology and driving aids, consumption, reliability / guarantee, efficiency (CO2 and NOx emissions) -, scoring 13 points in each section for the best car, 11 next, 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point. In the event of a tie in the voting result of the Professional Jury, the models will be ordered considering first the model that has obtained the highest number of maximum scores (that is, 13 points). If, when applying the first tiebreaker criterion, this is maintained, the highest number of votes of 11 points will be considered and so on until the tie is broken.

The determination of the winning car will result from the combination of the votes of the Jury, so that the percentage of the weight of the vote of the result of the vote of the Professional Jury is 70%, the result of the vote of the ABC Premium subscribers 25%, and that of registered users, is 5%. A single model receives the ABC Award for “Best Car of the Year”. The award will be announced at the end of February and the award ceremony will be organized later.