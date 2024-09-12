The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) announced the launch of the Green Bus service starting today, Thursday, through an advanced fleet of buses that operate on clean hydrogen and electric energy, stressing that this service achieves significant progress in the emirate’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing the quality of life of its residents.

The centre stated that the launch of the eco-friendly bus fleet highlights the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting pioneering green technologies within the public transport network, and setting new standards for sustainable urban mobility, as part of the roadmap for the Green Bus Programme developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility, with the aim of transforming Abu Dhabi Island into a green public transport area by 2030. According to the centre, a study was conducted, the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi and the region as a whole, as part of this pioneering plan – to evaluate the success and performance of hydrogen and electric buses in the local climate and urban environment. Given the limited research available in the region, this study included the technical evaluation of different buses and their performance in cooperation with international bus manufacturers, governments and leading global agencies in this field.

The center explained that the green bus service will start on route number 65 between Marina Mall and Shams Boutique on Reem Island, noting that the Green Bus Program in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a comprehensive action plan to evaluate and operate public transport buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to evaluate and select the best technologies and solutions in the field of hydrogen and electricity and provide them to the residents and visitors of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in cooperation with international government bodies and bus manufacturers, so that these solutions are more suitable for the local environment. The program includes empowering and developing Emirati skills and competencies through qualitative training programs in the field of hydrogen and electric buses, and practical training programs in both the Republic of Korea and the People’s Republic of China