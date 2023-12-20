Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” announced the success of the complete pumping of desalinated water to the Palestinian brothers in Rafah inside the Gaza Strip from the Emirati water desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, after the pipeline was extended from the site of the desalination plants, with a length of 900 meters. The Palestinian Rafah Water Authority withdrew the water line from the Egyptian border.

The success of pumping water into the Strip came at a time when Gazans were suffering from a scarcity of desalinated water. The water line will supply the shelter centers with their necessary daily needs of drinking water.

The Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, inaugurated, in the presence of a large number of delegates from member states of the UN Security Council, three water desalination plants, built by the UAE for this purpose, in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The three stations will desalinate about 600,000 gallons per day and pump it through pipes into the Gaza Strip. To cover the needs of about 300 thousand people.

The inauguration of these stations comes within the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which the state launched on November 5, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza.