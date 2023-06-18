The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in partnership and cooperation with the Safe City Group “the developer of the project”, announced the start of the stage of installing smart gates on the main roads in the emirate. This stage comes after the completion of the first stage of the project, which culminated in completing the infrastructure and installing smart cameras for security monitoring and control And traffic on all vital areas and roads in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Where Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, confirmed that this stage of the project comes within the framework of completing the stages of the digital safe city system, and to achieve the strategy of the Ministry of Interior 2023-2026, by applying best practices in the field of modern traffic systems using technology. Advances based on flexibility, proactivity and readiness to achieve the strategic goals of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The Commander-in-Chief added that 20 smart gates will be installed at all entrances and exits of the main roads in the emirate, and these smart gates are linked to the main operations room, and work to monitor and analyze the traffic situation in addition to smart reporting of traffic accidents through smart cameras that operate with artificial intelligence technologies. At the same time, smart gate screens are used to alert and educate road users about the weather conditions and road traffic conditions in order to create a safe traffic environment, to enhance the sustainability of safe road traffic, and to enable police capabilities to control, control and quickly respond to accidents and emergencies with high efficiency and effectiveness on all roads of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.