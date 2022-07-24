Under the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, the Development and Citizens Affairs Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the immediate start of distributing 2000 residential plots of land in the fourth Umm Nahd area, for citizens, within the citizens’ housing program, which aims to provide a decent life and adequate housing that meets the needs of national families.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, and with the follow-up from His Highness, we have approved, within the Development and Citizens Affairs Committee, the immediate start of distributing 2,000 residential plots of land in the fourth Umm Nahd area to citizens, as part of the citizens’ housing program in the Emirate of Dubai. ». His Highness added that “the housing file is being followed up directly and continuously, to implement the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid, to provide and meet all citizens’ housing needs, to enhance the best quality of life for families, and to ensure their stability.”

His Highness continued, “The priorities of the Development and Citizens Affairs Committee are to provide proactive and rapid support to provide services to all citizens. We will strengthen efforts during the next stage and speed them up to be the best residential neighborhoods in the world.”

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum include the allocation of about 2,000 residential plots of land in the fourth Umm Nahd area. The distribution of residential lands will begin on Wednesday, July 27, to citizens who have obtained approvals from the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Through the “Maskani” application, citizens can choose the locations of the lands that suit them, with priority given to members of the same family to live in the same area.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to provide facilities and services that enhance the quality of life, and the integrated plan approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in this regard, supports the social stability of citizen families, and raises the achievement of citizens’ housing plans in The Emirate of Dubai, and the government’s efforts to improve the quality of life of citizens and enhance social stability for them and their families, by providing adequate housing, in line with the system of community welfare and social security, which the UAE is keen to lay its foundations and consolidation for its citizens, and in line with efforts to complete Develop and implement the development and urban strategy of the Emirate of Dubai, in order to be the best city for work and life in the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had approved a package of facilities to support the citizens’ housing file, including raising the value of the housing loan for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai to reach one million dirhams, without interest for the eligible categories, in the context of His Highness’s keenness to enhance family stability for citizens and provide life. kind to them.

The monthly deduction for housing loan repayments was reduced to 15% of the borrower’s monthly income, and the requirement to provide the balance to obtain residential land was abolished, in addition to reducing the value of some housing at the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment by about 10%, to facilitate the citizens.

Several initiatives were also adopted to facilitate the citizens to build their residential villas in the Emirate of Dubai, represented in exempting them from mortgage fees related to housing loans, and exempting citizens who build their homes for the first time from paying electricity connection fees, provided that the value of their homes does not exceed four million dirhams, in addition to Giving priority to one family for housing in the same new areas, in order to enhance family cohesion and community cohesion.

It is worth noting that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved a historic housing budget of 65 billion dirhams for the next 20 years for citizens of the Emirate of Dubai. His Highness’ directives come in light of efforts to complete the development model of the Emirate of Dubai, in accordance with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, in a way that enhances a decent life for citizens, and contributes to achieving His Highness’ vision that Dubai is the best city for life in the world.

