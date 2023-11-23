The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the truce will include a comprehensive ceasefire in northern and southern Gaza.

Ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari said that additional aid will begin to flow into Gaza, and the first group of hostages, including elderly women, will be released at 4 p.m. (14 GMT), and the total number will rise to 50 over the four days.

Al-Ansari told reporters that two Palestinians are expected to be released from Israeli prisons, adding: “Our main hope is that this humanitarian truce will lead to an opportunity for all of us to begin greater work within the framework of achieving a permanent truce,” Reuters reported.

Below are the highlights of what Al-Ansari said:

A list of civilians to be released from Gaza was finally handed over to the Israeli intelligence service.

50 hostages will be released divided over 4 days, and on the first day 13 women and children will be released.

Intensive communications took place in the framework of arriving at the form of an executive plan to implement the agreement, aimed at ensuring the safe arrival of the hostages to their final destination.

During the four-day period, information will be collected about the remaining hostages to consider the possibility of releasing a larger number and thus extending the truce.

The Israeli army explains its movements upon the entry into force of the truce

Today, Friday, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee revealed details regarding the movements that the Israeli forces will take with the entry into force of the truce agreement with Hamas.

Adraee said in a post that he described as “important” on his “X” account: “With the temporary suspension of fire taking effect, our forces will be stationed at the ceasefire lines inside the Strip and will move there.”

Below are the highlights of what Adraei said in his post:

Our forces will be stationed in sparsely populated areas and will continue administrative and logistical movements on the Netzarim axis and the coastal road.

The movement of residents from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north will not be allowed in any way, but only from the north to the south.

Uncoordinated movement of trucks from the south to the north of the Strip will not be permitted.

Egyptian role

The head of the Egyptian State Information Service revealed, today, Friday, details related to the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Diaa Rashwan confirmed the following:

Within the framework of the truce agreement, 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas will enter the Gaza Strip daily from Egypt.

Humanitarian aid will also begin to flow from Egypt to the Gaza Strip, immediately after the truce agreement enters into force, as 200 trucks loaded with food, medicine and water will enter daily for the first time in fifty days.

In conjunction with the truce taking effect, Egypt will continue to receive groups of wounded and injured children from Gaza, for treatment in the country.

Foreigners and dual nationals detained in the Gaza Strip will be received and their travel to the countries of which they hold citizenship will be facilitated.

For the first time since the start of the conflict, the Egyptian side will be allowed to begin entry of Palestinians stranded in the country into the Gaza Strip based on their desire.

“Hamas” and the details of the truce

Hamas said in a statement on Thursday that the truce will last for 4 days, starting on Friday morning, and will be accompanied by a cessation of all military actions on both sides.

The following are the highlights of the movement’s statement:

During this period, 50 Israeli hostages, women and children under the age of 19, will be released, and in return, for each one of them, 3 Palestinian women and children held by the Israeli side will be released.

200 trucks of relief and medical supplies and 4 trucks of fuel and cooking gas will be delivered daily to “all areas of the Gaza Strip” during the truce.

Israeli aircraft will stop flying over Gaza for 6 hours a day during the truce, starting at 10 am.

Israel launched its devastating bombing of Gaza after Hamas militants stormed the border fence on October 7, resulting, according to Israeli statistics, in the deaths of 1,200 people and the taking of about 240 hostages.

Since then, more than 14,000 Gazans have been killed, including about 6,000 children, according to Gaza officials.