The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the start of bringing in assistive workers from the Philippines to the country through the official channels approved by the two countries, starting next April.

This came at the conclusion of meetings held recently in the Philippine capital, Manila, between a delegation from the ministry, headed by the Undersecretary for Human Resources Saif Al-Suwaidi, and Philippine Labor Minister Silvestre Bello.

Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the meetings with the Philippine side came in implementation of the ministry’s strategy to develop cooperation with the countries that send most assistive workers, with the aim of providing this category of employment to employers and families of citizenship and residing in the country, in order to meet the needs and growing demand for them, especially the Filipino ones. He said that the agreement would control and regulate the recruitment process, in a way that preserves the rights of all parties, as well as contributing to reducing the total costs of operating this category of workers in the country, especially as the meetings reviewed the efforts to reduce recruitment fees.

The meetings reviewed a package of precautionary measures applied by the state to provide protection for workers, including the assistive workers, from infection with the emerging corona virus, and to provide medical care for those infected with this virus.





