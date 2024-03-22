Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The first Arab Moon Project 813 team began the process of manufacturing its parts after the final design was approved. The parts will be assembled in September 2024, after which the testing phase will begin, which will continue until its launch in May 2025.

Satellite 813 plays a vital role in supporting national efforts to achieve sustainable development.

The assembly and testing process is taking place in the facilities of the National Center for Space Science and Technology at the UAE University, which are equipped with clean rooms, magnetic and radio compatibility testing devices, vacuum and thermal environment simulators, and launch vehicle vibration simulators. The project team includes 10 Emirati engineers, and the number of the team is expected to reach To 22 Emirati engineers, researchers and analysts, it also includes a number of engineers and researchers from 5 Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon.

The team is working on activating and equipping the ground station at the National Center for Space Science and Technology in Al Ain, in order to receive data and satellite images, and then process and store them, so that they can share them with the parties that benefit from them, including the Arab countries participating in the project.

The satellite supports the goals of achieving sustainability and combating climate change, as it focuses on remote sensing applications, in addition to analyzing atmospheric and terrestrial environmental phenomena in the atmosphere and Earth. The project also aims to confront climate change and contribute to building national capabilities in the space sector and developing its capabilities and capabilities. This is a key priority in this important project.

The satellite is being assembled within the advanced facilities at the National Center for Space Science and Technology, which is the first space research center in the Middle East. It will also be monitored after the launch at the center, which includes 3 ground stations, which will provide various scientific data to the various Arab countries participating in the project.

The satellite is characterized by its multi-spectral nature, and will work to monitor the Earth and measure environmental and climatic elements in a number of Arab countries, including vegetation cover, identifying types of soil, minerals, and water and their sources, in addition to measuring greenhouse gases, pollution, and dust in the air, as all of these goals will support Development and urban plans of Arab countries.

It helps scientifically to draw environmental maps, monitor and archive natural phenomena and resources, land cover dynamics, identify the condition of crops and predict their quality and production quantities, in addition to identifying the type and spread of groundwater, monitoring land erosion and soil pollution due to climate change, and identifying the condition of sites. Mining, promoting geological exploration and detection of minerals, rare earths and base metals.

The announcement of the moon came on the occasion of the signing of the charter establishing the Arab Space Cooperation Group in March 2019, and at the initiative of the Emirates, while this initiative seeks to launch a system that brings together technical capabilities, qualifications, and scientific personnel, to work on advanced projects that enhance the endeavors of the global scientific community towards exploring outer space, in addition to Sponsoring initiatives and programs to qualify and train cadres capable of preparing generations of Arab youth who will push joint projects to achieve their goals.