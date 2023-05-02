Official talks began in Helsinki today, Tuesday, regarding the formation of a new coalition government in Finland, following the elections that took place on the second of last April.

The positions of the Finnish parties differed on the issues of immigration and climate, which makes it difficult to form a coalition.

The Finnish radio station “Olisradio” quoted Petteri Urbu, a member of the conservative “National Coalition” party, as saying that his party and the parties of the right-wing anti-immigrant “Finns”, the Finnish “Swedish People” and the “Christian Democrats” party met with the aim of finding common ground on the economy and politics. climate and migration.

After the National Coalition Party wins the elections against the Finns’ Party and the Social Democratic Party, Urbu aims to form a center-right coalition to take over the leadership from the center-left coalition, led by outgoing SPD leader Sanna Marin.

Negotiations are expected to be difficult, as Rikka Bora’s Party of Finns takes a very different approach on immigration and climate than the Finns’ Swedish People’s Party and the National Coalition party.

Orbo aims to form a government by next June.