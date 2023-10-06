Home page World

From: John Welte

Split

The anger surrounding the 110-kilometer traffic jam on the Brenner Pass has barely subsided when bridge renovations cause disruptions. At the weekend you will probably need a lot of patience again.

Gries am Brenner – The Brenner motorway is one of the most important transit routes in Europe – especially for freight transport, but also for many vacations to the south. A truck driving ban in Tyrol caused 110 kilometers of traffic jams in South Tyrol on German Unity Day – and a lot of anger in Italy and Austria.

Starting signal for the construction site marathon on the Brenner Pass – traffic only runs in one lane

The next trouble is already looming: From Sunday (October 8th), drivers on the way to the Brenner Pass or back on the Tyrolean side must expect significant traffic delays: from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on October 13th and again from the 16th to 20th. In October, one lane of the Lueg Bridge near Gries am Brenner was closed in each direction due to renovation work, the Austrian motorway company Asfinag reported in a press release.

The maximum permitted speed on the 55-year-old bridge will be limited to 40 km/h. It goes on to say that there should be no restrictions on weekends. The asphalt surface on the bridge is being replaced, and renovation work is also taking place on the 1.8 kilometer long bridge structure that runs along the western side of the valley.

The Luegbrücke near Gries am Brenner is becoming a permanent bottleneck © IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/EXPA/Groder

Roadways will also be closed at the border tunnel to Italy

This work has now become necessary after damage was discovered on the road in both directions on the bridge. If this damage is not repaired before the winter season, there would be a risk of even longer disruption due to even more massive outbreaks of pavement, Asfinag continued. At the border tunnel to Italy on the Brenner, there will also only be one lane in each direction due to renovation work from October 9th to 24th.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo series

Numerous construction sites on the Brenner until 2044

However, this construction work is just a preview of what is to come: starting next year, the plan is to demolish the Luegbrücke and build it from scratch by 2030. During construction work, only one lane in each direction is expected. Since the municipality of Gries filed a complaint against the building permit on Thursday (October 7th), the start of construction is still open.

The Europe Bridge has also reached the end of its lifespan. © imago images

Between 2029 and 2032, the Gschnitztal Bridge near Steinach am Brenner will also be rebuilt, and between 2029 and 2031 the section between the Schönberg toll station and the Gschleiss Bridge will be renovated. And from 2040 onwards, the Europa Bridge will be replaced by a new building. Planned end of this mega construction project: 2044.

Return travel brings harassment for holidaymakers – departures are only blocked for non-Tyroleans

But Tyrol already has harassment for holidaymakers this weekend and next: Due to the expected heavy return traffic, the Brenner federal road and the L 38 state road, which leads from Matrei am Brenner to the Inntal motorway near Hall in Tirol, will be closed on Saturday and Sunday (7th/8th). October) and on October 14th and 15th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. closed to outsiders.

The Tyrolean police are supposed to prevent outsiders from leaving the Brenner motorway. © Eibner press photo/EXPA/Spiess via www.imago-images.de

“At the exits in the Nösslach, Patsch/Ellbogen and Mutters/Natters area, road users will not have the opportunity to bypass local traffic jams unless they can be classified as destination, source and local traffic,” says a press release from the state of Tyrol.

The reason given is a construction site in Matrei with traffic light regulation and single-lane traffic routing. At the exits of the Brenner motorway, the police are supposed to prevent holidaymakers from switching to the secondary routes when there is a traffic jam. “The driving bans apply to all motor vehicles traveling north in Tyrol,” it says.