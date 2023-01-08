Al-Abyad missed three important points by losing to Bahrain at the beginning of his career in the “Gulf 25” in Basra, to find himself facing complex calculations in the next two rounds against Kuwait and Qatar.

Despite Al-Abyad’s superiority in terms of control in the first half hour, reality requires recognition that the defending Bahraini team was the most dangerous, in terms of times reaching Khaled Issa’s goal, who saved the team from more than one achieved goal, while Al-Abyad paid the bill for not The presence of a main left back, so Arwabarina was forced to seek the help of the player Khaled Al-Dhanhani in his position, and he committed more than one mistake, one of which caused the first goal that put the team under pressure and had to rush with him in order to equalize, so the second Bahraini goal was, before Tigali scored the only white goal Too late.

We still wonder why Ali Mabkhout, the “most prominent absentee”, was excluded from the “Gulf 25”, who is the historic scorer for the UAE national team and the historical top scorer for the league, not to mention being the last scorer for the Gulf tournament when he scored five goals in the “Gulf 24” in Doha, even though the team only played Three games left after the first round.

It is more important than Arwabarina’s statement to take responsibility for the loss against Bahrain, that he has the ability to correct mistakes and settle on a squad capable of performing the 90 minutes with the same strength and focus, rather than being satisfied with excelling for only 30 minutes.

I am still waiting for the brilliance of the talented Emirati, Hareb Abdullah, in “Gulf 25”, where many expected him to be one of the most important discoveries of the session.

The only thing that can be expected in the current tournament is that it will not present a new champion, unlike what was the case in the last tournament, and unlike what was the case in the fifth Gulf tournament in Baghdad 44 years ago, when the Iraqi team broke Kuwait’s monopoly on the championship title and scored Hussein Saeed, the striker. The great Iraqi scored ten full goals, so he kept the record for scorers “in one round” from then until now.

On the sidelines of the tournament, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed all the lights by joining the ranks of the Saudi Al-Nasr team, in a deal that is the most expensive in history with all its accompanying material and logistical details that no player in the world has ever had, recognizing that this deal will put the Saudi League in a distinguished position. Gulf and Asian.

