In March 2024, Russia will hold its eighth presidential election. Presumably, this could happen on March 17 – this is the date proposed to be considered in the Federation Council. This is the most important event for the country, since the new head of state will rule Russia for six years, until 2030. Preparations for the vote are already underway. For December 2023, several potential candidates for the presidency. How the main plebiscite will take place in 2024 is in the Izvestia article.

Calling Russian presidential elections in 2024

The decision to set the date for the election of the head of state is made by the Federation Council. The Federation Council has scheduled a meeting to determine the election date for December 7, and the elections themselves could take place on March 17, 2024. The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said at a press conference that the 2024 presidential elections could last several days. The final decision will be made at a separate meeting of the CEC. Let us recall that in the history of modern Russia, voting took place six times in March and only in 1996 – in June.

Previously, November 14, current President Vladimir Putin signed a law that clarifies a number of provisions regarding the upcoming election campaign and comes into force on the date of official publication. According to the established innovations, Now only persons who have the right to do so in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation can conduct photo and video filming during elections. Besides, A restriction is introduced on filming polling stations in military units. The duration and procedure for voting abroad may be changed in accordance with the decision of the head of the diplomatic mission or consular post.

As of December 2023, some public and political figures have already announced their desire to run for the post of head of state. Putin himself has not yet announced his decision to participate in the elections. However, in July 2022, he emphasized that his mere right to be elected for a new term would stabilize the situation in Russia. The exact list of candidates will be known after the final date of the elections is approved.

What date will elections begin in March 2024?

The appointment of a date for the election of the head of state is regulated by Federal Law No. 19-FZ “On the Election of the President of the Russian Federation,” according to which voting day is the second Sunday in March. If the second Sunday in March falls on a holiday or pre-holiday, the elections are postponed to the first Sunday in March.

At the moment, a single voting day may be scheduled for March 17, 2024 . After making a decision, precinct commissions are required to notify voters about the voting date 10-30 days before it. The last elections were held on March 18, 2018, as a result of which Vladimir Putin took the presidency.

Preparations for the vote are already underway; the Central Election Commission has approved the number of ballot papers. In 2024, it is planned to produce more than 113 million ballots, of which 7.6 million are intended for voting in Moscow, 6 million in the Moscow region, 4.4 million in the Krasnodar Territory, 3.9 million in St. Petersburg. In addition, it was ordered to produce more than 580 thousand ballots for voting abroad and in the Kazakh city of Baikonur.

The right to choose a new head of state is granted to all citizens who have reached the age of majority. The exception is incapacitated persons, as well as citizens convicted of a serious or especially serious crime or who are in prison.

Until what date is voting in the presidential elections in the Russian Federation

The head of state is elected on the basis of universal, equal and direct suffrage by secret ballot. According to Russian legislation, Russian presidential elections take place over two days. During this period, citizens have the right to visit the polling station and cast their vote for the candidate.

Paper ballots are issued to a citizen only upon presentation of a passport or a document replacing it . In a number of regions, remote electronic voting may be provided. Election results are announced after all votes have been processed. Processing and finalizing results may take several days. If none of the candidates receives more than 50% of the votes, a second round is scheduled in two weeks.

On election day, all polling stations will open in all regions of the country and abroad. The plebiscite runs from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, but local election commissions may extend the time by one hour in situations where citizens do not have time to cast a vote. This rule was created to ensure maximum accessibility of elections. People living in Kamchatka and Sakhalin will be the first to vote, and the last will be residents of the Kaliningrad region.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Russia Ella Pamfilova revealed in January 2023 details of preparations for the presidential elections. According to her, experts are finalizing the issue of protecting the digital system from DDos attacks. The new system that is being worked on will be absolutely invulnerable to the machinations of attackers.