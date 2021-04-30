There are times when fortuitous encounters occur, perhaps the result of chance, perhaps the fruit of fate, where you start a conversation with a stranger and open up more than you usually do in your day-to-day life. ‘The kiss’ takes us to a mountain landscape in the Netherlands, in autumn. A woman and a man are walking. She is going to collect the result of some medical tests; him, seek inspiration. The two walk without knowing that they are going to meet, but they are in that phase of life in which dreams begin to fall or love becomes more sour, where success and failure are no longer a social issue but an intimate one.

Méryll Ampe When Friday at 8:00 p.m. Where Villa de Molina Theater. Molina de Segura. How much Tickets: 15 euros.

We’re alone? Do we still want each other despite the wounds? What does it mean to die? These are questions that hover over this montage by the Dutch playwright Ger Thijs translated into Spanish by Ronald Brouwer, who highlights from the work how on long walks “in constant movement without precipitation, the human body frees itself and, even if it gets tired, it calms down. ».

A comedy of agile dialogues, full of cynicism and humanity



Isabel Ordaz and Santiago Molero, known for their roles in television series such as ‘Here there is no one who lives’, ‘La que se avecina’ –Ordaz– or ‘Águila Roja’ –Molero– give life to these characters, under the direction of Maria Ruiz. A tragicomedy of agile dialogues, full of cynicism and humanity, where humor becomes survival, seduction and curiosity for the other. Two strangers walking together, looking at each other, leaning on each other and emotionally undressing without knowing who the other is, without knowing if they are talking to a madman, a murderer or an angel. A proposal that shows the exceptional within the everyday, the wounds that we carry and the hope that, in love, you can always start over.