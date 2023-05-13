Home page World

When will Germany sing at the ESC 2023, when will the favorites? The starting order is here – and of course, as usual, the points card as a PDF download for printing.

Liverpool – Finally again Euro Vision Song Contest! For die-hard fans of the competition, a calendar year is somehow made up of 362 days of waiting for the next edition. There are also two days on which at least an ESC semi-final takes place (this year May 9th and 11th), albeit without Germany. And then there’s the big night!

ESC 2023 will take place in Liverpool – last year’s winner Ukraine cannot host the competition

The The date for the ESC this year is May 13th. Then the fans may TV or live stream at the 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contests cheer – in Germany it will be the last appearance of commentator legend Peter Urban. Last year, a whopping 161 million viewers watched when Ukraine won the politically influenced contest with the song “Stefania” by the Kalush Orchestra. Because of the Ukraine war, the winning country cannot host the subsequent competition – which is why the second-placed Great Britain stepped in. And the ESC world is now looking at the music city of Liverpool.

For Germany at the ESC: Lord Of The Lost. © Julian Meusel/Sven Simon/Imago

ESC 2023: Favorites come from Sweden and Finland

The viewers can look forward to all kinds of high-quality, absurd or just glamorous performances. And to a subsequent count with a not for everyone immediately logical mode, at the end of which there is a winning title. The top favorite here is one who has won before: Loreen from Sweden triumphed in 2012 with “Euphoria” and this time she is sending the next electropop number into the race with “Tattoo”..

Peter Urban’s comment probably referred to that: Loreen from Sweden at the ESC semi-finals. © Graham Finney/Cover/Imago

ARD commentator Peter Urban couldn’t help but tease the Swede in the semifinals: “Loreen’s love and suffering under a gigantic sunbed,” he said. In any case, betting providers see Sweden with Loreen ahead – followed by Finland with the shrill crossover number “Cha Cha Cha” by Käärijä. Also ESC expert Mario Hanousek expects this duel, as he told our editors.

ESC 2023: Lord Of The Lost compete for Germany – and are not among the favorites

And Germany? From a big hype around Lord Of The Lost was little to notice in advance. But the Hamburg glam metal band worked a lotto draw attention to yourself – and also pushed in an overseas tour. When it comes to betting odds, her contribution “Blood & Glitter” ranks in the lower midfield. In Germany many men should keep their fingers crossed – including them Lord Of The Lost frontman Chris Harms’ wife and son, of course. By the way another German entered the ESC 2023 race, namely – sounds strange, but that’s how it is – for Australia.

ESC 2023: Who sings when? We show the starting order

There is a lot to watch out for on what will hopefully be a great evening at the ESC, as always. Of course, real fans take a close look at the starting order beforehand: Who sings when? Who shouldn’t you miss? When is Germany’s turn? When can you get mineral water and vegetable sticks or other snacks (keyword: cheese hedgehog!) with a clear conscience? Once again, these questions were only answered at short notice – on the day before the ESC final.

A well-groomed cheese hedgehog is a must for ESC traditionalists. © Schoening/Imago

For many, it is also a cherished tradition to evaluate each individual ESC song in the classic way with pen and paper and to add personal comments. Of course, this only works if you have the starting order for the Eurovision Song Contest final to print out. That’s why tz.de and IPPEN.MEDIA already for many years a clear points map for PDF download. And of course it won’t let you down in 2023 either.

ESC 2023: The starting order – also as a score card as a PDF for downloading and printing

The full starting order for the Eurovision Song Contest can be found in the table below. And with one click you get the PDF version here, which you can print out:



The starting order for ESC 2023 as a PDF download

Germany has caught an exciting lot with the number 21. Directly before Lord Of The Lost are two acts that will attract a lot of attention: Tvorchi from the Ukraine will appear in 19th place and should receive many loud expressions of solidarity. Directly ahead of Germany is Norway – with the pop singer Alessandra, who is one of the extended circle of favorites with her song “Queen Of Kings”. It will be interesting to see how Lord Of The Lost performs afterwards.

starting place country Act song 1 Austria Teya & Salena Who the Hell is Edgar? 2 Portugal mimicat Ai coracao 3 Switzerland Remo Forrer watergun 4 Poland Blanka Solo 5 Serbia Luke Black Samo mi se spava 6 France La Zarra Evidence 7 Cyprus Andrew Lambrou Break A Broken Heart 8th Spain Blanca Paloma Eaea 9 Sweden Lorene Tattoo 10 Albania Albina & Familja Kelmendi duje 11 Italy Marco Mengoni Due vite 12 Estonia Alika bridges 13 Finland Käärijä Cha Cha Cha 14 Czech Republic Vesna My Sister’s Crown 15 Australia Voyager promise 16 Belgium Gustav Because of you 17 Armenia Brunette future lover 18 Moldova Pasha Parfeni Soareleşi luna 19 Ukraine Tvorchi Heart Of Steel 20 Norway Alessandra Queen Of Kings 21 Germany Lord Of The Lost Blood&Glitter 22 Lithuania Monika Linkyte stay 23 Israel Noah Kirel Unicorns 24 Slovenia joker out Carpe Diem 25 Croatia let 3 Mom ŠČ 26 Great Britain Mae Muller I Wrote A Song

ESC starting order 2023: The expert assessment

Mario Hanousek blogs at marioliebtesc.com and at Instagram and Twitter about the ESC and was in Turin last year for IPPEN.MEDIA. On Friday he sent us his assessment of the starting order. He is Austrian and begins his judgment with Teya & Salena opening the competition for Germany’s neighbors.

“When Austria was drawn into the first half yesterday after the semi-finals, it was somehow clear that Austria had to open the final. Start number 1 is always seen negatively, because there is a concern that you will be forgotten until the last song – and there are 26 of them. But I’m optimistic that Austria will still be enough for the top 10 – and even if not, the finale will start with a bang and will be catchy! Germany can be more than satisfied with its starting position, with number 21 nearing the end, the song may stay in your head longer and bring in even more calls than you might have expected. It can also be helpful that it’s your turn after Australia (#15), which serve a similar genre. Overall, little has changed in the favourites. What is new, however, is that a third country from the Scandinavian duel (Sweden-Finland) is fighting for victory: France’s La Zarra (on stage as a living Eiffel Tower) also brings everything that could be enough for victory in an emotional pop chanson . Either way, all in all it is a super strong finale, in which the juries will vote for the first time this year. We won’t know what impact that will have until tomorrow.”

ESC 2023: How is the starting order determined?

How is this starting order actually created? One might think that only the lot decides here. But that is wrong! The answer stands up eurovision.de: “Which qualifier takes which starting position in the final is determined by the producers of the respective show based on dramaturgical aspects. The only draw will be whether the artist will start in the first or second half of the show.” Then we hope that the decision-makers had a good dramaturgical touch. Have an exciting evening! Which of course we also accompany in the live ticker. (lin)