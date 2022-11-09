“Starting next academic year, a compulsory course on Basic Military Instruction” (NVP in its Russian acronym) will appear in Russian schools, Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov announced on Wednesday, in a context of war with Ukraine and of a controversial and arduous partial mobilization of reservists to send to a front that is failing to break through the defenses of the kyiv troops. According to sources from the Kravtsov department, the Ministry is already programming the contents of the classes that will start in September of next year to be taught to students in the last years of secondary education.

This Tuesday, the Deputy Minister of Education, Tatiana Vasílieva, said that “the military instruction classes will be 35 hours distributed over five days”, but in such a way that they cover a total of 140 hours in the last two school years prior to the college or vocational training.

The Ministry of Defense estimates that this military training should occupy no less than 11% of the total educational program. As was the case in Soviet times, the aim is to teach schoolchildren how to use automatic weapons, the Kalashnikov rifle in the first place, to learn how to disassemble it and reassemble its pieces, to train in throwing grenades, to dig trenches, to know perfectly the protocols in case of nuclear attack, know how to give first aid to the wounded and parade with total correctness.

According to the Russian newspaper Izvestia, the idea of ​​returning military instruction to Russian schools came last month from the head of the parliamentary group of the Just Russia party, Sergei Mirónov, a formation as pro-government as the United Russia Kremlin formation. Mirónov sent his proposal to the Ministry of Defense and the ‘number two’ and his head in addition to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valeri Gerasimov, answered him affirmatively. Lessons will be taught by active duty military or reserve veterans.

an acute problem



“Given the relevance of the subject under consideration, the proposal to introduce a separate academic subject, Basic Military Instruction, at the general secondary and vocational secondary education levels as compulsory for study, of course, deserves attention and has our support.” », was Gerasimov’s reply to Mironov. Later, in the same way, deputies Vladimir Pavlov and Yana Lantrátova addressed the Ministry of Education.

The Kommersant newspaper maintains that the Kremlin Administration is also preparing for March 2023 the first version of a large-scale training course on the “Fundamentals and Principles of the Russian State” to also include military training courses in parallel. In Mirónov’s opinion, the Basic Military Instruction “will help solve several problems at once: prepare a large reserve for the Army and employ tens of thousands of people who sincerely love Russia and also master the theory and practice of war. The introduction of such discipline in schools will make it possible to systematically prepare citizens for a possible confrontation with the enemy». “With the start of the special military operation, this problem has become especially acute. Even many volunteers do not have the necessary experience to participate in combat operations,” the Russian deputy admitted.

In Soviet times, military training courses in educational centers were as common as the subject of Physical Culture. For the first time, military training prior to compulsory military service was introduced in the USSR in 1918 for males between the ages of 15 and 20. From 1947, it was abolished for the youngest and, from 1962, for all high school students. In 1968, it was decided to resume military training for students in the upper grades of secondary schools and vocational schools. In 1990, NVP was removed from the curricula again.