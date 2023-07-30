We have the starting grid, weather forecast and some household announcements for the GP Belgium for you!

It’s another nice and messy Formula 1 weekend. They had the glorious idea to combine a sprint race weekend with a race at Spa-Francorchamps. That may have been a bit too optimistic. The training went in the water and qualifying did not go smoothly for everyone.

But how is it now? Because, in fact, everything that happened yesterday is separate from what will happen today. That’s why we have a few household announcements for you just before the race!

Starting grid and weather forecast GP Belgium

First, the weather. Will the race start again a few hours later because it’s pouring from heaven? The answer to that is simple: no, it stays dry. Rain is planned, but it will probably fall in the middle of the evening.

The temperature is a maximum of 18 degrees, so the McLarens will feel at home here. Many straights and low temperatures is something that suits them.

There is a reasonable wind, about wind force 3 to 4. Because Spa-Francorchamps is located in the woods, the drivers are much less affected by this than on an ‘open’ circuit such as Silverstone or the Red Bull Ring. Although it remains dry, it will not be a sunny race.

Who will be the surprise?

We had promised in the prologue that Alexander Albon would perform stunts, didn’t we? That has not been the case so far. They’ve got it The Race asked why that is and it turns out: the car does not do well in the rain. Because the Williams has very little downforce and resistance, there is also quite little grip, especially in wet conditions.

As a result, the Williams slides too much and eats up its tires. They probably gambled hard on a dry race at Williams and set the car for dry weather. And damn: that seems to be happening, so expect great things from Albon and maybe even a point for Logan Sargeant.

Two grid penalties

Then finally the starting position. There are two mutations. Both Max Verstappen and Kevin Magnussen have received a grid penalty. K-Mag was awarded a penalty for holding up Charles Leclerc during qualifying. Magnussen had qualified 13th, but must therefore start 16th.

Verstappen has a new gearbox. Contrary to previous reports, Verstappen absolutely did not need this one. In consultation they decided to replace the bin here. At Spa you can overtake quite easily compared to a track like Singapore. The penalty for changing the bucket is 5 places.

Starting grid GP Belgium

Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Oscar Pistri Max Verstappen (5 places back) Lando Norris George Russell Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Yuki Tsunoda Pierre Gasley Valttery Bottas Esteban Ocon Alexander Albon Kevin Magnussen (3 places back) Guanyu Zhou Logan Sergeant Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg

Check out everything else you need to know about the 2023 Belgian GP here!

