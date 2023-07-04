I would like to write a Howard Beale monologue in networks that Alba Carrillo has scored against Telecinco. What a dialectical machine gun, sir. Pim, pam, pum, he has a gun; pim, pam, pum, that shoots alone. But what am I going to say if she has already said everything? Best delivery of Zero.

The other day at the Critical Pride demonstration we chanted “There are fagots on the balconies too” and the younger people looked at us like aliens. That’s why listening to Boris singing it in the documentary Zero, the magazine that brought a country out of the closet (Movistar Plus+) has made me feel at home.

The differences between the tenants of the rainbow house have been evident for some time: generational, ideological, ethical, aesthetic… It is normal and logical. But many people who today are seen by some as old-fashioned or enemies —I am thinking of Alaska, for example— contributed to the fact that today we are at the forefront of LGTBIQ+ rights and freedoms. No, they didn’t cast the foundation stone for Stonewall, but they were around long before most of us. When there was hardly anyone.

“When I learned about the gay movements in the world, especially in the United States, I saw that there was a media leg that accompanied activism, and that in Spain there was not,” says Miguel Ángel López, founding partner of Zero. The media count in the present, but they also make memory in the form of an archive, and memory is now more important than ever. Because they will have fagots, but now many balconies are running out of rainbow flags. Or they are covered by a tarpaulin that sends it to the trash. The declaration of intent of a party on the verge of national government is that it will tolerate our existence if it is silent and invisible. And neither silent nor invisible. We, like Alba Carrillo.

