The UAE Embassy in Tokyo announced that starting from the first of next November, citizens of the country who hold ordinary passports will be able to enter Japan without a prior visa, provided that the duration of each visit does not exceed 30 days.

The embassy warned of the need to adhere to the requirements and requirements for entering Japan, which include obtaining a negative PCR test result 72 hours before departure, or a certificate of vaccination with vaccines approved by Japan.

Last September, Japan announced that UAE nationals would be exempted from visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports. It is noteworthy that the number of countries that allow citizens to enter them, whether without a visa or an electronic visa via the Internet or on arrival; It rose to 176 out of 175 countries last week, out of 198 countries.