This evening, Friday 26 May 2023, at 21.25 on Canale 5, Ricomincio da me (Second Act), a 2018 film directed by Peter Segal starring Jennifer Lopez, will be broadcast. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

Maya Vargas is a forty-year-old who works as a sales clerk in a small supermarket chain. In her life she has had to make many sacrifices, starting with the studies she abandoned early to start working, and a seventeen-year-old daughter who was given up for adoption to give her a better future. When she’s denied a promotion she thought she deserved, she Maya realizes it’s pretty hard to make a career without a college degree. Her best friend Joan, helped by her computer genius son, builds her a fake resume full of titles and experiences to get her hired at Franklin & Clarke (F & C), a prestigious direct cosmetics company by Anderson Clarke. Disappointed at first by the scam concocted by her friends against her will, Maya understands that she must take advantage of this “second chance” to demonstrate her worth and that, even with her professional certificate, she can feel great in a high-end environment.

Starting from me: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Starting from me, but what is the full cast of the film? The protagonist is Jennifer Lopez. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jennifer LopezMaya Vargas

Vanessa HudgensZoe

Leah ReminiJoan

Annaleigh Ashford: Hildy

Dan Bucatinsky: Arthur

Freddie StromaRon Ebsen

Milo Ventimiglia: Trey

Treat Williams: Anderson Clarke

Larry Miller: Weiskopf

Charlyne YiAriana

Dave FoleyFelix Herman

Alan AisenbergChase

Dierdre Friel: Ant

John James CroninEight

Streaming and TV

Where to see Starting from me on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 26 May 2023 – at 21.25 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.