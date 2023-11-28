Starting next December 1, Google will begin deleting inactive Gmail accounts, including their contents, such as photos, calendar, messages, contacts, and Drive documents.

This step announced by the company aims to “strengthen the protection system for users and protect them from security threats, such as spam, phishing scams, and account hacking.”

Why does Google intend to delete inactive accounts?



According to what the company announced, it deleted inactive accounts from its system because they are “more vulnerable to violation,” as these accounts often rely on old or reused passwords, and receive fewer security checks from users, stressing that the company’s internal data shows that A large percentage of these accounts do not rely on two-factor authentication settings, which increases their protection and vulnerability to hacking.

When will Google accounts be deleted?

Google will start deleting inactive accounts starting December 1, 2023, according to what it announced in its recently updated policies. It will start by getting rid of accounts that users have created and no longer used.

Which Google accounts will be deleted?

According to Google’s new policy, “If a Google Account has not been used or signed in for at least two years, the account and its contents — including content within Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar) and Google Photos” may be deleted. .

However, the new policy only applies to personal Google accounts, which means it doesn’t affect school or business accounts. Additionally, Google will not remove accounts that have uploaded videos to YouTube or have active subscriptions to apps or news services.

Affected users will receive “multiple notifications” that their accounts will be terminated before this actually happens.

How can you make sure your Google Account isn’t deleted?

To make sure your Google Account stays active, sign in to your account and use one of the company’s tools like Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and Google Play.

List of actions that will alert Google that your account is active:

Read or email

Use Google Drive

Watch a video on YouTube

Download an app from the Google Play Store

Use Google search

Use Google Sign in to access a third-party app or service