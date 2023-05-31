On Tuesday, the prosecution called for the conviction of Mohamed Abrini as an accomplice to the suicide attacks that left 32 dead and hundreds wounded in March 2016 in Brussels.

Nine people have appeared in this trial since December, including Mohamed Abrini and his childhood friend Salah Abdel Salam. A tenth person, Osama Attar, is being tried in absentia, as it is believed that he was killed in Syria.

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors began the indictment hearings, based on the Attar and Ibri cases. They asked the Criminal Court in Brussels to convict the two Belgians as “accomplices” in the attacks of March 22, 2016.

They explained that Atar was the “leader” who led the group from Syria, as happened during the attacks in France on November 13, 2016, which were carried out by the same terrorist cell, while Abrini was “an active member from the first moment.”

Bernard Michel, the public prosecutor, said of Abrini, “He is closely linked to the preparation of the explosives and to the discussions about the targets. Without his help, the crime could not have been committed.”

The 38-year-old was described as an extremist.

On the morning of March 22, 2016, two people blew themselves up at Zaventem airport in the Belgian capital, Brussels, and another one an hour later at a metro station. The outcome was 32 dead and hundreds wounded. The terrorist organization ISIS claimed responsibility for these attacks.

In the case related to the Brussels bombings, Abrini is known as the “man in the hat” who was filmed by airport cameras pushing a baggage cart, along with the other suicide bombers.