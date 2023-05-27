Collider: work on the fifth part of “John Wick” has started

Lionsgate Studios director Joe Drake has announced the start of production on the fifth film in the John Wick franchise. About it writes Collider.

Drake also talked about plans to expand the franchise’s intellectual property with spin-offs, more television series, as well as video games.

“Ballerina is the first spin-off to be released next year. We are in development on three more, including John Wick 5 and a television series,” he said.

In March, it was reported that John Wick 4 led the box office in Russia, collecting 348 million rubles in the first weekend of hire. The film was released on March 24, 2023. Filming took place from June to October 2021.

John Wick is a 2014 American action film that marks the directorial debut of Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. Starring Keanu Reeves and Mikael Nykvist.