The supply of oil products from Belarus through Russian ports for further transit of goods has begun, reported Interfax in the Ministry of Transport of Russia.

The first batch of five thousand tons of gasoline produced at the Mozyr Oil Refinery has already been transshipped at the Portenergo LLC terminal in the port of Ust-Luga on March 5 and was sent to Russia in several trains. On March 6, the same Mozyr Oil Refinery shipped 3.6 thousand tons of fuel oil with transshipment in the St. Petersburg port.

An agreement on the transit of Belarusian oil products through Russian ports was signed on February 19. The document is designed for 2021-2023 with the possibility of automatic extension, under the agreement, it is planned to transship more than 9.8 million tons of fuel oil, gasoline and other oil products.

Previously, the transit of Belarusian goods was carried out through the ports of the Baltic States, however, relations between the countries deteriorated greatly after the start of mass protests in Belarus after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020. At the end of that month, President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he was ready to redirect cargo traffic to Russian ports in order to “put in place” the “snickering” neighbors.