He Getafe channel Abdouye Keita was arrested By mistake for the Civil Guard on Thursday night, in a hotel in Illescas (Toledo) in which he was with his partner, as a consequence of a requisition of a court of Toledo for a complaint of a crime of injuries that was actually addressed to his brother.

In September 2022, the brother and cousin of the 22 -year -old striker were seen wrapped in an altercation with the complainantwhich was confused with the name of the player when submitting the demand, as reported by the newspaper ACE.

Keita, who at the time of the events was training, according to the player’s version collected by Brandhas been released once the agents have verified what happened and has been exercised normally next to the rest of his companions in the Sports City of Getafe.

The footballer has not spoken about it and has already put the matter in the hands of his lawyers, position had been initially arrested for not appearing to the judicial citation of the Court of Toledo, who could not locate him to inform him.

Abdouye Keita is One of the pearls of the Getafe quarry And this season he has played three games with the first team, against Alavés, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​as well as 17 meetings with Getafe B, with which he has scored four goals.

The Getafe, which occupies the fourteenth position in the classification, far from the descent positions, He will receive Atlético de Madrid this Saturday at Coliseumin the game of the twenty -first day of LaLiga.